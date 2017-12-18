9 ways to use color as a focal point!

Color doesn't have to just be an element that you include alongside striking furniture or bold design features, as it really can be the one true focal point in any room, in its own right! We love taking inspiration from fashion-forward interior designers, such as the New York crowd, and what we're seeing is that more and more, they are using a lot of color and in increasingly fantastic ways, which is why we thought we should show you a few of them! From otherwise beautifully traditional living rooms with a bright sofa through to contemporary kitchen havens that have a daring backsplash, come with us now to find out how you can make your color choices the most standout parts of any space!
In a particularly understated living room, nothing works better than a colorful sofa. You don't have to go for a neon bright hue though, as this pastel perfection aptly demonstrates! A charming one-color couch will naturally draw all eyes to it and be a valid focal point. Oooh, you could add funky cushions too!
A bold splash of color always looks great on walls or interior doors. By choosing to only decorate one expanse of space, you will always be drawn to look at the finished result, which acts as the contrast for the entire room. This technique works especially well in an otherwise very understated or even minimal room.
Your kitchen is a potential goldmine for some colorful touches that really grab your attention! Chief amongst the installations that can stand to be a little brighter is your splashback. Whether you finish it in tiles, paint or even glass, you'll get such a brilliant and daring aesthetic.
If you want to start a little more gently, how about using some beautiful plants as your color focal point? Great for literally any room in your home, you can start with some vivid greens before maybe moving into some bright blooms and then, you'll have the color bug!
Don;t go thinking that your color focal points need to be large chunks of solid hues, as you can absolutely play with patterns too! We love the way a simple striped throw has been used here, to inject some nautical navy blue, but not on a really large scale. A solid throw would have been a little too overbearing.
Isn't it strange that it's sop easy to forget that white is actually a color? In terms of using it to create a fun focal point in a room, we recommend embracing it in the form of lighting. Just look at the way some simple white fairy lights have transformed this space!
Whenever you go a little more eccentric in your home decorating, you'll draw attention, so why not really go all out with some fun, retro and bright trinkets and collectibles? A pretty bookcase, filled with goodies, will always pique a lot of interest and curiosity!
If a bright splashback definitely isn;t for you, why not think about how you can use textiles, such as tea towels? A little touch of colorful or patterned fabric goes a long way and you can support the look with some accent color mugs as well. If you're anything like us, colorful kitchen utensils might join the party too!
Finally, choosing to make something unexpected colorful will always make for a really awesome focal point, In your bedroom, we can't recommend a painted bed frame enough, as it will naturally emphasize what is already the main piece of furniture in your room, but with a little twist.
