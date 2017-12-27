5 wonderful ideas to jazz up small kitchens using glass doors

Oftentimes, furnishing & decorating a small kitchen while retaining its functional character fully poses a challenge for even the most creative of home experts. The increasing paucity of space in contemporary times AND the need to come up with a practical & stylish design is what baffles the designers most of all. Of late, a variety of materials, styles and blends have been experimented with, whereby the kitchen spaces have been given a dapper originality loaded with a utilitarian elegance.

Whatever be the style or the mix of styles, the key is to arrive at the right elements, colors & materials so that neither looks nor usefulness is compromised with. Being mindful of small yet important details is another aspect to be considerate about, for optimal tastefulness (pun intended!). Multifunctional elements, special screens & wall claddings, integration of spaces or unusual accessories- a number of appealing options are there that can completely change the look of the entire room without making it look chaotic or unsightly. One such very fetching element is a glass door that is multifarious in its applications.

This homify story offers you 5 brilliant examples of how glass doors can doll up a small kitchen, irrespective of its style, and add copiously to its visual AS WELL AS functional appeal. Take a closer look and pick the best inspiration for yours!