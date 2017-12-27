Your browser is out-of-date.

5 wonderful ideas to jazz up small kitchens using glass doors

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
RUSTICASA | Casa do Brezo | Paredes de Coura, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Kitchen units Wood Wood effect
Oftentimes, furnishing & decorating a small kitchen while retaining its functional character fully poses a challenge for even the most creative of home experts. The increasing paucity of space in contemporary times AND the need to come up with a practical & stylish design is what baffles the designers most of all. Of late, a variety of materials, styles and blends have been experimented with, whereby the kitchen spaces have been given a dapper originality loaded with a utilitarian elegance. 

Whatever be the style or the mix of styles, the key is to arrive at the right elements, colors & materials so that neither looks nor usefulness is compromised with. Being mindful of small yet important details is another aspect to be considerate about, for optimal tastefulness (pun intended!). Multifunctional elements, special screens & wall claddings, integration of spaces or unusual accessories- a number of appealing options are there that can completely change the look of the entire room without making it look chaotic or unsightly. One such very fetching element is a glass door that is multifarious in its applications.

This homify story offers you 5 brilliant examples of how glass doors can doll up a small kitchen, irrespective of its style, and add copiously to its visual AS WELL AS functional appeal. Take a closer look and pick the best inspiration for yours!

1. Plentiful natural illumination brightens up the slate-clad wall for eclectic personal charm.

Apê São Salvador, INTERIOR - DECORAÇÃO EMOCIONAL INTERIOR - DECORAÇÃO EMOCIONAL Kitchen units
2. Glazed for hearty radiance- what a generously welcoming ambiance of luminous modernity!

homify Modern Kitchen
3. Creating a chic illusion of a larger space with a striking contrast between bright white tonality & dapper black frames.

無印生活 劉宅, 御見設計企業有限公司 御見設計企業有限公司 Kitchen units Tiles White
4. Sliding for a refreshing connection between cozy indoors & sunny outdoor as rustic charm meets modern accents inside.

RUSTICASA | Casa do Brezo | Paredes de Coura, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Kitchen units Wood Wood effect
5. Modish minimalism integrates ample practicality while trendy transparency offers visual sumptuousness.

RUSTICASA | Villa Carré | Bussy-Saint-Georges, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Kitchen units Wood Wood effect
Black & white interior design pimps up this cozy apartment
Did these lovely ideas give you a clear picture of elegance? 

No, Thanks