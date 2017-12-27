Your browser is out-of-date.

Black & white interior design pimps up this cozy apartment

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
NATURALLY, 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
New Taipei City based experts from BRAVO Home have lent their designer magic to jazz up the interiors of an apartment in Xinzhuang district, that features in our homify story of today. The simple, modern, well-lit and comfy single family home boasts of a spacious living room, porch, dining room, kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a balcony AND a decent storage space- quite a convenient layout, no?

Employing generous woody touches with different finishes, LED lighting & glass in multiple formats, this snug dwelling stands out with its interiors decked up in black & white. This ageless color combination keeps things uncomplicated while giving the home spaces a sophisticated allure sans any loud details. Nowhere in this apartment have the designers made use of any over-the-top adornments or garish elements.

A contemporary abode with a simplistic flair, this apartment is worth a visit. So, shall we?

Detailed for stylish living.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
Visible here are the airy & bright details of the living room with the cushy black leather sofa, the jazzy tripod seaters, the expansive clear glass windows, shiny white granite floor, part of the black bodied kitchen island and the floor to ceiling cabinet with matte wooden door panels. The no-frills decor adds to the elegance.

Modish kitchen.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
The modular kitchen shines in the engaging pizzazz of the gleaming black elements, with the white sheen of island worktop & granite flooring offering the perfect complement.

Versatile kitchen island.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
The glossy-white topped kitchen island houses the sink; it also boasts of a breakfast bar with high stools and ample storage space.

Corridor charm.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
The narrow yet fetching corridor leads from social to private spaces and receives plentiful natural illumination. The dark floor gleams away to glory.

Radiant & restful bedroom.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
The no-frills wall decor adds to the elegance in the snug bedroom; the wide windows covered with blinds bathe the room with natural light. Note the dark-hued glossy floor.

Bathroom beauty.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
Dark matte wooden floor rings in oodles of warmth as the black-framed large windows allow for generous dollops of daylight to flood in. This voguish bathroom with the lovely wooden accent wall & roomy bathtub packs a punch of absolute finesse. Care for a rejuvenating soak?

Sassy spaces.

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
Which one is your favorite- this poolside lounge… …

NATURALLY 璞碩室內裝修設計工程有限公司
… or this home-office nook with soothing outside views?

Did this designer haven of comfort inspire you?

