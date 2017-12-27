Black & white interior design pimps up this cozy apartment

New Taipei City based experts from BRAVO Home have lent their designer magic to jazz up the interiors of an apartment in Xinzhuang district, that features in our homify story of today. The simple, modern, well-lit and comfy single family home boasts of a spacious living room, porch, dining room, kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a balcony AND a decent storage space- quite a convenient layout, no?

Employing generous woody touches with different finishes, LED lighting & glass in multiple formats, this snug dwelling stands out with its interiors decked up in black & white. This ageless color combination keeps things uncomplicated while giving the home spaces a sophisticated allure sans any loud details. Nowhere in this apartment have the designers made use of any over-the-top adornments or garish elements.

A contemporary abode with a simplistic flair, this apartment is worth a visit. So, shall we?