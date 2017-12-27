Black & white interior design pimps up this cozy apartment

New Taipei City based experts from BRAVO Home have lent their designer magic to jazz up the interiors of an apartment in Xinzhuang district, that features in our homify story of today. The simple, modern, well-lit and comfy single family home boasts of a spacious living room, porch, dining room, kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a balcony AND a decent storage space- quite a convenient layout, no?
Employing generous woody touches with different finishes, LED lighting & glass in multiple formats, this snug dwelling stands out with its interiors decked up in black & white. This ageless color combination keeps things uncomplicated while giving the home spaces a sophisticated allure sans any loud details. Nowhere in this apartment have the designers made use of any over-the-top adornments or garish elements.
A contemporary abode with a simplistic flair, this apartment is worth a visit. So, shall we?
Visible here are the airy & bright details of the living room with the cushy black leather sofa, the jazzy tripod seaters, the expansive clear glass windows, shiny white granite floor, part of the black bodied kitchen island and the floor to ceiling cabinet with matte wooden door panels. The no-frills decor adds to the elegance.
The modular kitchen shines in the engaging pizzazz of the gleaming black elements, with the white sheen of island worktop & granite flooring offering the perfect complement.
The glossy-white topped kitchen island houses the sink; it also boasts of a breakfast bar with high stools and ample storage space.
The narrow yet fetching corridor leads from social to private spaces and receives plentiful natural illumination. The dark floor gleams away to glory.
The no-frills wall decor adds to the elegance in the snug bedroom; the wide windows covered with blinds bathe the room with natural light. Note the dark-hued glossy floor.
Dark matte wooden floor rings in oodles of warmth as the black-framed large windows allow for generous dollops of daylight to flood in. This voguish bathroom with the lovely wooden accent wall & roomy bathtub packs a punch of absolute finesse. Care for a rejuvenating soak?
Which one is your favorite- this poolside lounge… …
… or this home-office nook with soothing outside views?