5 reasons why we want Alexa in our bedrooms

If you're raising an eyebrow and wondering who the heck Alexa is, calm down! We're talking about the intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon, which can be used to control countless things in your home with nothing more than a voice command. As long as you have items in your home that can be operated with smart technology, Alexa can take the hassle out of everything for you and offers lazy homeowners the most relaxing of weekends too!
Of course, we'd all love a butler, personal chef and an intuitive cleaner that only lives a few minutes away, but when that isn't possible (as it isn't for most of us!), Alexa could be the next best thing. Yes, you can ask Alexa to order your shopping online for you, but we think we've found a few key reasons to have this Amazon innovation installed in the private haven that is your gorgeous and perfectly designed bedroom. Because who doesn't like a slouchy weekend once in a while?
nearly all of us now use our mobile phones as an alarm clock, but if the battery dies, you'll have nothing at all to wake you up. Let's forget for a moment that this could be catastrophic in terms of being late for work; it would also be a nightmare at the weekends if you have plans. If you don't, feel free to simply tell Alexa to cancel your alarm clock and it will be done, in an instant.
Do you ever lay in bed totally unable to get to sleep? You've been yawning all day but as soonas you slip into the sheets, your body wakes up, your feet feel restless and your brain simply won't quit. Well, Alexa can help with all of that, as with a simple command, you can have relaxing, soothing music piped into your bedroom to send you to sleep. Beats trying to hire a string quartet!
One of our pet peeves is getting into bed, immediately finding that seriously comfortable position that you know you'll never discover again and realizing that the main light is still on. You don't want to get out and lose the snug spot, but you can't sleep with the light in either. Alexa can switch your lights off for you or even dim them and all you have to do is ask. No button-pressing or getting out of bed necessary.
Short of hiring a British butler to come and draw your curtains for you or pull the blinds, Alexa is the next best thing. Have your window dressings connected to an automated opening system and you simply need to command Alexa to open the curtains and natural sunlight will flow straight in. This is great when you need to wake up a little more organically.
This is the real reason we want Alexa in our bedrooms! If you have an appropriate coffee machine plugged in, in your kitchen, you can open your eyes in the morning and shout at Alexa to turn it on! No more waiting for the water to heat up before pouring yourself a hot cup of motivation, as you can shuffle through and have everything ready to enjoy. Now this really IS the future!
