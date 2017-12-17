5 reasons why we want Alexa in our bedrooms

If you're raising an eyebrow and wondering who the heck Alexa is, calm down! We're talking about the intelligent personal assistant developed by Amazon, which can be used to control countless things in your home with nothing more than a voice command. As long as you have items in your home that can be operated with smart technology, Alexa can take the hassle out of everything for you and offers lazy homeowners the most relaxing of weekends too!

Of course, we'd all love a butler, personal chef and an intuitive cleaner that only lives a few minutes away, but when that isn't possible (as it isn't for most of us!), Alexa could be the next best thing. Yes, you can ask Alexa to order your shopping online for you, but we think we've found a few key reasons to have this Amazon innovation installed in the private haven that is your gorgeous and perfectly designed bedroom. Because who doesn't like a slouchy weekend once in a while?