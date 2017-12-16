How to get the family more involved with organization

We assume that not everybody wants to spend their time searching though directories to discover reliable and professional cleaners that work in the vicinity, which is why it is crucial that you can light a fire under your family members! If you can get them a little more interested in helping you with the chores and keeping the house in a generally more organized state, you could find that you actually have a lot more free time. Plus, if you're not forking out on a pricey cleaner, you'll have some expendable cash as well. From cozy and comfortable family living rooms through to individual bedrooms, you can definitely start asking for a little help and we think we've come up with some crafty ways to ensure that you get an enthusiastic 'yes' in return.
This is a great tip. If you include a little storage in each and every room, your family members won't find it so much of a stretch to take the time to put things away. If they are having to move items from one room to the next, you might not get much assistance, but if there's a drawer nearby, there's no excuse.
Blackboard paint is a revelation in the sense that it can be used anywhere and, in the case of motivating family to help you with organization, it makes for a perfect scoreboard! How about adding to your already glorious modern kitchen design, with a blackboard feature wall where you can tally up everyone's 'helpful points'?
You might be shocked to learn that if you make people responsible for their own rooms, they will really take pride in what they do, so how about asking your kids what they need in their bedrooms, to keep them organized? A few extra shelves won't break the bank and if they will give your little ones the impetus to tidy, who can say no?
It is important to make sure that everyone in the house knows the difference between organizing and simply throwing out. You don't want to spend valuable time and money curating a great collection of accessories, only to have them discarded in a helpful organization session!
Obviously, this is being suggested with kids in mind, but if you have a slack partner, this could help them too! Why not agree an amount that certain organization tasks, such as resetting the living room on an evening, will be compensated with? It only needs to be a few cents per task, but a little financial gain does seem to motivate people!
Speaking of unhelpful partners, never forget that the shed and garage will also need a lot of organizing! These tend to be the domains of particular household members as apposed to shared storage spaces, so really emphasize that point and instil a sense of pride in the maintaining of them. After all, they could be claimed by someone more willing to tidy!
For more organization tips, take a look at this article: Home decoration: 17 common organizational fails.