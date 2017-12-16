An apartment filled with DIY and IKEA touches

When we first came across the home we're about to show you, we said one thing to ourselves; that there is a wealth of phenomenally talented and innovative interior designers coming out of Barcelona! Seriously, it is exceptionally rare to find an apartment that not only qualifies as a sumptuous yet minimal family home, but also makes great use of DIY creations and cost-effective IKEA flat-pack furniture, without it being obvious that a small budget was in place. If you love understated chic, cozy finishes and bright airy spaces, we know that you're going to fall just as in love with this apartment as we did, so let's take a look!
It has been perfectly amplified with contemporary pieces from IKEA. The dining set is definitely from our Scandinavian friends and the kitchen cabinets could easily be as well, but by adding some gorgeous tiles, there is a really custom feel to the space.
We think this looks like something you could find for free on Craig's List and with a simple shabby chic upcycle, it looks absolutely brilliant! It definitely lends a little character to the rest of the furniture too.
Pieces such as this dresser, which is a staple IKEA item, have all been used really well, to fit specific spaces and fulfil a purpose, but also blend in and not scream of commercial carpentry.
We love the inclusion of some natural lampshades in this apartment! Coupled with organic fiber rugs, there is a real Scandinavian chic aesthetic going on and we love the warmth that it exudes. Especially in contrast to the white walls.
This isn't an IKEA moment, but we wanted to take a second to appreciate the lack of doors in this home. By keeping the door frames empty there is such a gorgeous flow between different rooms. The energy is palpable, don't you agree?
Well, we definitely see an IKEA sofa here and a rug, but they blend into the wider minimalist and organic scheme so well that they don't draw attention to themselves. Don't you feel calmer, just looking at this immensely muted color scheme?
The easygoing and calm vibe throughout this apartment is being amplified at every turn, whether with textiles or accessories and here, we think it's the cushions and little skinny side table that are making the biggest impacts. We know the table is from IKEA as well, so it's affordable!
We used to think that an all-white home could never work for us or any family, but now, we know we need to embrace it! Just look at hoe fresh every nook and corner is in this home, even when there's a sideboard in place!
You see the circular mirror on the far wall here? Well, IKEA has one for sale right now that fast became a trending item. These recognizable Scandinavian motifs are just amazing and see how this dining set mimics the other but looks a little more designer? What a great way to spend money where it counts only.
IKEA is amazing for things such as bed linens, as they have mastered offering vibrant hues alongside more natural and understated designs as well. This oatmeal and cream design works beautifully with a rattan headboard.
We are loving this headboard, which appears to be a DIY make, using recycled pallet wood. Adding a little splash of color has perked up the entire project no end and the bedside lamps from IKEA tie everything together beautifully. Isn't it amazing that in some of these rooms, you can't tell where high-end, IKEA and DIY items meet?
Even here, in a sumptuous and elegant bathroom that has modern styling running throughout, there are little IKEA additions. A small garbage bin, for example, and even the vanity unit! The levels of cohesion and consistency in this apartment are breathtaking and all wrapped up in a gorgeous white bow!
