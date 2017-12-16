An apartment filled with DIY and IKEA touches

When we first came across the home we're about to show you, we said one thing to ourselves; that there is a wealth of phenomenally talented and innovative interior designers coming out of Barcelona! Seriously, it is exceptionally rare to find an apartment that not only qualifies as a sumptuous yet minimal family home, but also makes great use of DIY creations and cost-effective IKEA flat-pack furniture, without it being obvious that a small budget was in place. If you love understated chic, cozy finishes and bright airy spaces, we know that you're going to fall just as in love with this apartment as we did, so let's take a look!