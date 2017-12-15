13 kitchens that are intrinsically connected to gardens

When it comes to designing a space for cooking in, any of the world's finest kitchen planners will tell you that it pays to have a counter area with a view, which is why so many people seem to have their brand new built-in kitchens at the back of their home, looking out into a garden. We can certainly see the appeal, as a good dose of natural light is always handy when slicing and dicing, but more than that, there is such an organic connection between where you prepare your food and where you could grow it! After all, who doesn't want to at least try and master cultivating a few herbs?
If you like the idea of being able to admire a perfectly cultivated garden that has the look and feel of a professional touch about it, from the comfort of your kitchen, come with us now to get a little inspiration!
The terrace that connects to the kitchen here might not be big but it does offer a seamless transition from cooking to eating. What a great idea to have fully glazed doors as well, to blur the line!
It was always going to be a tough task to overshadow a bright red kitchen, but having a hot tub within walking distance is a surefire way to do it! One large sliding door is all that separates luxury from sustenance.
Blink and you'd miss the sliding pocket doors of this kitchen altogether! By sticking to an all-white scheme, there is a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor areas and don't you love the way the terrace makes the kitchen seem exponentially larger?
There's no messing around in this kitchen, as it has clearly been designed to take full advantage of the gorgeous garden views on offer. The lovely large door opening and expansive glazing has created such a great channel for sunlight to flow into that we can't tear our eyes away.
While this might be a tiny kitchen, by opening up one of the walls to create a walkthrough into the garden, there is a greater sense of space and airiness than there should be. The way the exposed brick detail has been included in the door recess is a stroke of genius.
Sliding doors are great to allow garden access form a kitchen, but look at the way matching floor tiles have been used inside and out here, to create such a striking and smooth transition! Terracotta never looked so good or so effective and it really gives the rustic look a fresh feel.
These may not be the largest or grandest French doors that you'll ever see, but they work so well in the kitchen here and offer access to the garden with just the turn of a handle. Perfect for the more shabby chic or natural space, these doors inject just a touch of glamor.
Can't you just imagine a family sitting down to meals here and all enjoying the view out into the garden? We can, thanks to vivid colors throughout the room and simple glazed doors leading outside. Just look at all the sunshine that is free to pour in!
You don't even need a door out into a green space to have the natural connection that your kitchen craves! A simple window will do just as well and will still give you a terrific tableau of organic greenery and if you don't have a luscious view, how about having a window box that will give you the effect you want?
This is definitely an idea that we are going to take onboard for future inspiration! Adding some vibrant color to the door and window frames in this kitchen has really amplified just how striking and tropical the view outside is! Plus, it means that the focus is literally on anything but the kitchen, which must be why it's so simple.
Now this is an interesting predicament. This kitchen is clearly in a high-level apartment, so how can it connect to a garden? Simple; it leads out onto a balcony that can either be taken advantage of or hidden behind a gauze curtain. Talk about adaptive architecture!
In an otherwise very contemporary kitchen, the glazed panel doors that lead out onto a terrace here make for a really lovely contextual contrast. A little bot of tradition and a lot of modernity really do go hand in hand and we love the romantic feel here.
How about doing away with easy access to the garden altogether, in favor of totally embracing the view as the main focus of a kitchen design? The use of a staggering amount of glass here has totally blown anticipated architectural norms out of the water and we'd love to have the budget and space to emulate the look!
