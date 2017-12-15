13 kitchens that are intrinsically connected to gardens

When it comes to designing a space for cooking in, any of the world's finest kitchen planners will tell you that it pays to have a counter area with a view, which is why so many people seem to have their brand new built-in kitchens at the back of their home, looking out into a garden. We can certainly see the appeal, as a good dose of natural light is always handy when slicing and dicing, but more than that, there is such an organic connection between where you prepare your food and where you could grow it! After all, who doesn't want to at least try and master cultivating a few herbs?

If you like the idea of being able to admire a perfectly cultivated garden that has the look and feel of a professional touch about it, from the comfort of your kitchen, come with us now to get a little inspiration!