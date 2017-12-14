Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 home decor gift ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Waiting room, works berlin works berlin industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

We all know that it's the season of giving gifts, but rather than the usual chocolates and flowers, why not buy something for your loved ones that they can cherish for a long time, as part of their home decor? Ask any trendy interior designer, from New York, for example, and they'll tell you that practical gifts with a personal touch are fast over taking sentimental trinkets as the best presents to buy and if you can choose something that will always be displayed in a stylish home, so much the better! We think we've selected a handful of truly fantastic gifts here, which will make an impact on any room, from stylish romantic boudoirs through to industrial chic kitchens, so let's get inspired!

1. A fun money box.

French Bulldog Ceramic Money Box homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

French Bulldog Ceramic Money Box

homify
homify
homify

We think this is the perfect present for either a little one that needs to understand how to save their pocket money or even a grown up that fancies squirrelling away some extra dollars for an indulgent purchase.Given how elegant this money box is, you could have it out on display, which would help to quash the desire to raid it!

2. Stunning vases.

Edera & Edero, LUCA BARENGO LUCA BARENGO HouseholdStorage
LUCA BARENGO

LUCA BARENGO
LUCA BARENGO
LUCA BARENGO

Flowers are a great gift, but very redundant if there is nothing to display them in. A modern handcrafted vase is a timeless addition to any home and will really show that you care a lot about the recipient too. 

3. A stylish magazine rack.

Porta riviste serie Essence, Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s. Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s. Living roomStorage
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo &amp; C. s.a.s.

Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s.
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo &amp; C. s.a.s.
Officine Retica di Bosi Filippo & C. s.a.s.

Show that you really know somebody by choosing a gift that offers a solution to a problem you've witnessed in their home. For example, if the coffee table is always strewn with magazines, why not select a really elegant magazine rack? You'll be blown away by some of the contemporary styles.

4. Pretty terrariums.

Glass Pyramid Terrarium homify HouseholdPlants & accessories
homify

Glass Pyramid Terrarium

homify
homify
homify

A cactus is a plant that needs little in the way of care but offers a tremendous aesthetic.If you contain them in their own little glass houses, the effect will be amplified even more and they will make perfect little mantlepiece decorations. Good luck gift-wrapping a terrarium though!

5. Striking coat hooks.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

Call us suckers for retro decoration but an atomic coat hook is definitely something that we'd love to find under the tree this Christmas! Offering up a funky yet undeniably elegant and recognizable aesthetic, we know that any friend or family member would love one of these form you!

6. Antique clocks.

Waiting room, works berlin works berlin industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs
works berlin

works berlin
works berlin
works berlin

How about a gift with a little history? Antique clocks always seem to have a story and the time to tell and they never fail to look amazing up on a wall or sat on a mantlepiece. Our particular favorites are things like old railway station clocks or Scandinavian flip-clocks. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Timeless art.

Pensatore, Abbraccio, Il Bacio, Galileo , Laboratorio del Marmo Laboratorio del Marmo ArtworkSculptures
Laboratorio del Marmo

Laboratorio del Marmo
Laboratorio del Marmo
Laboratorio del Marmo

Nothing says you care like a pieces of gorgeous art that can simply be displayed and enjoyed forever. Whether you opt for a phenomenal painting, a tactile sculpture or something really avant garde is up to you and what you think your recipient will like, but you really can't go wrong with art. Think of it as an investment!

8. Adorable trinket boxes.

Ceramic Stag Trinket Bowl homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Ceramic Stag Trinket Bowl

homify
homify
homify

Finally, how about something a little romantic? If you're buying for a partner, what could be lovelier than a divine trinket box for storing jewellery in? A great little addition to any bedside table, this would be a practical, thoughtful but also attractive little gift.

For more home accessory ideas, take a look at this article: 44 Cute items for your house.

10 plants that are perfect for your living room
Are you considering any of these ideas for a loved one?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks