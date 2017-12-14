8 home decor gift ideas

We all know that it's the season of giving gifts, but rather than the usual chocolates and flowers, why not buy something for your loved ones that they can cherish for a long time, as part of their home decor? Ask any trendy interior designer, from New York, for example, and they'll tell you that practical gifts with a personal touch are fast over taking sentimental trinkets as the best presents to buy and if you can choose something that will always be displayed in a stylish home, so much the better! We think we've selected a handful of truly fantastic gifts here, which will make an impact on any room, from stylish romantic boudoirs through to industrial chic kitchens, so let's get inspired!
We think this is the perfect present for either a little one that needs to understand how to save their pocket money or even a grown up that fancies squirrelling away some extra dollars for an indulgent purchase.Given how elegant this money box is, you could have it out on display, which would help to quash the desire to raid it!
Flowers are a great gift, but very redundant if there is nothing to display them in. A modern handcrafted vase is a timeless addition to any home and will really show that you care a lot about the recipient too.
Show that you really know somebody by choosing a gift that offers a solution to a problem you've witnessed in their home. For example, if the coffee table is always strewn with magazines, why not select a really elegant magazine rack? You'll be blown away by some of the contemporary styles.
A cactus is a plant that needs little in the way of care but offers a tremendous aesthetic.If you contain them in their own little glass houses, the effect will be amplified even more and they will make perfect little mantlepiece decorations. Good luck gift-wrapping a terrarium though!
Call us suckers for retro decoration but an atomic coat hook is definitely something that we'd love to find under the tree this Christmas! Offering up a funky yet undeniably elegant and recognizable aesthetic, we know that any friend or family member would love one of these form you!
How about a gift with a little history? Antique clocks always seem to have a story and the time to tell and they never fail to look amazing up on a wall or sat on a mantlepiece. Our particular favorites are things like old railway station clocks or Scandinavian flip-clocks.
Nothing says you care like a pieces of gorgeous art that can simply be displayed and enjoyed forever. Whether you opt for a phenomenal painting, a tactile sculpture or something really avant garde is up to you and what you think your recipient will like, but you really can't go wrong with art. Think of it as an investment!
Finally, how about something a little romantic? If you're buying for a partner, what could be lovelier than a divine trinket box for storing jewellery in? A great little addition to any bedside table, this would be a practical, thoughtful but also attractive little gift.
