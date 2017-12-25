Your browser is out-of-date.

Say goodbye to stress around the home with these tips

Modern Study Room and Home Office
We do not need any professional experts to certify that in the modern times, our lives are more stressful than ever, with our mundane tensions taking over. Overwork & consequent stress makes it hard for us to find time to unwind & relax when we get home.

It is medically proven that stress can have detrimental health effects and therefore, it is essential to de-stress, unwind and relax especially once you are out of your office. It is advisable to switch off your mobile, put off any work-related thoughts and put your mind on a complete recharge mode.

Everyone has a different way of blowing off steam and finding relaxation after a hectic day of work. Some of us simply dump work-related stuff in the mudroom closet & forget about it till next morning while some get comfy by slipping out of work clothes & into their favorite tees & shorts. Some head straight to the bar for a cold beer or a glass of wine, while some feel snug just by ordering in and relishing it with a romantic flick & their furry companion in their choicest room.

This homify story is all about such simple yet very effective tools for de-stressing, that work wonders to make you feel relaxed & rejuvenated. Take a look, try them out and feel the difference!

1. DO NOT bring your work home- Steer clear of carrying your office into your home literally AND figuratively.

2. Declutter your way to organized cleanliness- coming home to neat & tidy spaces is a BIG stressbuster.

3. An aromatic soak in the bathtub or an invigorating quick shower- pick your favorite to wash away that stress.

4. Engross yourself in an interesting read or let your hair down with a musical treat.

5. Keep up with the household chores- sight of an overflowing pile of dirty laundry or a sink full of dirty dishes adds to the stress.

6. A good night's sleep is a MUST- ensure a regular bedtime routine in tranquil comfort & at the perfect temperature.

7. Enjoy the outdoors- Make the most of the natural light & fresh air to recharge your mind AND your body.

Which ones did you pick to try out?

