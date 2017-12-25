These dining tables are perfect for family gatherings!

Holiday season is already at the doorstep and all of us are busy in our preparations for a gala time with the near & dear ones. Cleaning up the home, updating the furniture, beautifying the home spaces, gifting one another and stocking up the pantry- the holiday spirit rings in ample festive mood, joyousness and a lot of work as well!

After putting in your best effort you look forward to enjoying this time to the fullest with your loved ones, with delectable goodies & plentiful warmth. This is the apt time for family meals & social gatherings. Snow putting up a white blanket outside, the snuggly warm interiors, glow from the fireplace, cozy banter of the loved ones & sumptuous fare being dished out afresh- is there any more perfect holiday celebration possible?

In this holiday season, spacious dining areas with sufficient space for family gatherings are a blessing. Even if there are no formal dining rooms, integrated rooms many a times have generous space & chic design to accommodate more than one functional areas quite comfortably, without taking away from either of the areas.

This homify article enlists 8 dining tables that are ideal for those much awaited family gatherings wherein warm generosity & tasteful (pun intended) details enhance the hearty experience. Take a closer look & be inspired !