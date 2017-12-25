Your browser is out-of-date.

These dining tables are perfect for family gatherings!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Dining Room
Holiday season is already at the doorstep and all of us are busy in our preparations for a gala time with the near & dear ones. Cleaning up the home, updating the furniture, beautifying the home spaces, gifting one another and stocking up the pantry- the holiday spirit rings in ample festive mood, joyousness and a lot of work as well!

After putting in your best effort you look forward to enjoying this time to the fullest with your loved ones, with delectable goodies & plentiful warmth. This is the apt time for family meals & social gatherings. Snow putting up a white blanket outside, the snuggly warm interiors, glow from the fireplace, cozy banter of the loved ones & sumptuous fare being dished out afresh- is there any more perfect holiday celebration possible?

In this holiday season, spacious dining areas with sufficient space for family gatherings are a blessing. Even if there are no formal dining rooms, integrated rooms many a times have generous space & chic design to accommodate more than one functional areas quite comfortably, without taking away from either of the areas.

This homify article enlists 8 dining tables that are ideal for those much awaited family gatherings wherein warm generosity & tasteful (pun intended) details enhance the hearty experience. Take a closer look & be inspired !

1. Refreshingly humble in noble country-style with palliative views.

Villa Maria andretchelistcheffarchitects Country style dining room villa,country,historic home,renovation,united states,hamptons
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Villa Maria

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

2. Classic charm and natural goodness pimp up this one.

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Industrial poise complements the roomy flair, soothing views & vibrant red suggestions.

Shelter Island Country Home andretchelistcheffarchitects Industrial style dining room countryhome,french door,lofty kitchen,concrete floor,steel,steel structure,wood,shelter island,new york,polised concrete
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Shelter Island Country Home

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

4. Formal opulence nails the plush elegant look.

Classic Villa Reception , Rêny Rêny Classic style dining room Amber/Gold
Rêny

Classic Villa Reception

Rêny
Rêny
Rêny

5. Conventionally regal finesse topped with the golden touch.

Emirates Project, Rêny Rêny Classic style dining room Amber/Gold
Rêny

Emirates Project

Rêny
Rêny
Rêny

6. Simple, graceful, wholesome & inviting.

EN LA JUSTA MEDIDA, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Classic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

7. Redefining nobility with luminous no-frills essence.

Projekt domu pod Białą Podlaską, poziom3. poziom3. Classic style dining room
poziom3.

poziom3.
poziom3.
poziom3.

8. Winsome integration bedecks filling heartiness for everyone!

Chesilton Road, Fulham, SW6 APT Renovation Ltd Modern Dining Room house extension,house renovation
APT Renovation Ltd

Chesilton Road, Fulham, SW6

APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
APT Renovation Ltd
Six things in our homes to be thankful for this holiday season
Which of these fits the best for your family feast?

