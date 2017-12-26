You need to annually check these 11 things around the house!

Regular home maintenance is something none of us can shy away from. Be it monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, seasonally or annually, most of the elements & fittings around the home need to be taken care of. Any amount of contemporary styles by interior designers or room decorators cannot take away from the fact that home ownership includes a significant chunk of time and labor to be put in for its proper upkeep.

Just like regular oil changes for your vehicle keep your engine healthy & happy, keeping up with meticulous home maintenance tasks will spare you future inconveniences & wasted money. It can be intimidating to think about the long list of various tasks to be undertaken, particularly when you are new homeowner. But tackling one task at a time, with some help online or from the local professionals, and you can smoothly sail through. Making a small diary where you can jot down the to-do list as per your best convenience can be of great help in injecting an organized touch into the home.

This homify article offers you valuable guidance in terms of 11 such small tasks that need to be taken care of atleast once a year. Getting these small yet very important chores done will ensure that you are not too overwhelmed by home maintenance, so that taking care of your cozy spaces, systematically, is something far from a tedious task for you.

Have a look!