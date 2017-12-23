Ax extra cozy apartment of Scandinavian style

I believe anyone can relate to the happiness you get when you finally bought your own house. But buying a house is only the beginning. To renovate it, you’ll need to pay even more money and effort. However if you think about it, this is the place where you will be living in for maybe 10, 20 years or more. Hence in the long-term, investing in your house might not be a bad idea afterall.

Today, Homify will take you to Seoul, Korea where you will be introduced to a unique Scandinavian apartment remodelled by interior architects Domal House. Pay attention to its unordinary designs and get inspired!