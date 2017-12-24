A spacious & comfortable thatched-roof cottage

Today’s homify story journey takes us to the northern Netherlands, to a thatched roof home designed by Dutch architects. Northern Netherlands is home to conventional thatched roof housing. Bedecked in a country style, the homify feature of today respects the region's architectural tradition by employing this very special roofing. Blending the tried & tested with the original specifications, formal architectural language of the house, and modern influences & designs, a tasteful mix has been created. Armed with classic charm, warm comfort and a contemporary essence, this stylish abode is invitingly homey. Have a look!
Viewing from the front, the dwelling looks like a classic Dutch country house. The low-set thatched roof, small windows on the upper level and a commodious outdoor area look neat & graceful. It is only the color scheme that stands out from the traditional architecture of the region. The white plaster is strikingly contrasted by the dark window frames. On the right side, an outhouse built in the same style reflects sincere designer thoughtfulness.
Looking at the back-side of the home, you come across a huge garden area. Here you can also appreciate the appealing modern design of the facade with generous glazed surfaces of doors & windows that facilitate a direct relationship between the interior and the exterior- a rarity in conventional thatched houses.
Game for some garden-side lounging, soaking in the palliative natural goodness?
Housing several partially covered terraces, this dwelling offers many options for a cozy leisurely time with the loved ones. In this photo we see this comfy seating area adjoining the outhouse. Specially provisioned for the colder days, this dining area with a wooden round dining table and black & white chairs offers a snug retreat with the outdoor fireplace, heat lamps & decent natural light filtering in. Such a beautifully cozy setting ensures that you relish delectables with your family & enjoy the outdoors to the fullest even in less favorable weather.
The focus on natural materials like wood, neutral colors and a clear, modern design language works exceedingly well. The Zen decor rings in a soothing feel. The angular roof doesn't disappoint either!
Once inside the main dwelling, this airy corridor greets you. Again, everything is based on black, white and light wood. The result is a quiet, relaxed, warm & friendly ambiance that welcomes residents & visitors alike. Be it the open living room, this corridor passage leading to the staircase or the stairs leading upto the well-lit first floor, ample natural illumination bathes the interiors. The lighting fixtures, decor pieces and the narrow framed glass doors add to the uncomplicated poise.
A look into the kitchen & dining areas, adjoining the lounge & seamlessly flowing into it, reveals the modish two-sided glass fireplace as a room divider. The general plan of the house is an open-concept one; the flowing room continuum lavishes on the residents chic contemporary repose in a roomy & bright atmosphere.
In the functional areas shown here, clean lines & plentiful white meet warm, natural woody accents and elegant accessories. Look at that chandelier!