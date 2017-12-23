This country house is full of modern comforts.

Ankara based home builders have created a beautiful country-style dwelling in the midst of natural surroundings, that offers contemporary comforts in a warm setting. Sitting pretty in the lap of nature, and made in wood with wood-plastic composite finish, this comfy home boasts of airy, bright spaces with natural materials like wood & stone imparting a sturdy character alongside a simplistic charm. This dwelling also has a beautiful terrace on the upper floor and is surrounded by lush greenery. What a welcoming scenario, isn’t it? Let us take a closer look!