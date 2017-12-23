This country house is full of modern comforts.

Ankara based home builders have created a beautiful country-style dwelling in the midst of natural surroundings, that offers contemporary comforts in a warm setting. Sitting pretty in the lap of nature, and made in wood with wood-plastic composite finish, this comfy home boasts of airy, bright spaces with natural materials like wood & stone imparting a sturdy character alongside a simplistic charm. This dwelling also has a beautiful terrace on the upper floor and is surrounded by lush greenery. What a welcoming scenario, isn’t it? Let us take a closer look!
Spanning an area of 521 square feet, this wonderful dwelling boasts of the American colonial essence in its country-style suggestions. Beige exterior walls, inclined roof, a beautiful chimney garbed in sassy stone, and enveloped by palliative greens- quite a picture of sober comfort, eh?
Perfectly integrated with the surroundings, this two-story residency structure bears a spacious patio with stairs leading to the front garden.
The large covered terrace offers a wonderful space for outdoor lounging with the loved ones over delectable goodies & lots of cozy banter.
Once inside, the open-plan style living room greets you. Integrating functionalities of lounge, dining & cooking areas, this living room offers fluid transitions between spaces. This open room boasts of white & cream colored walls, warm wooden flooring, a bespoke fireplace bedecked in stone and expansive windows that let ample light pour in for a radiant ambiance of coziness.
The lighting fixtures are also noteworthy!
This kitchen is the most praiseworthy aspect of the living room. It's floor tiles & granite countertops offer a good visual contrast with the woody details of cabinetry. Modular & well-lit, this engaging space also has a breakfast counter in glossy granite. Note how the difference in mahogany wood & tiled flooring adds an original touch.