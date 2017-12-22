7 modern kitchen countertops you’ll love

Feel like doing a tour around the kitchen today? We got you!
This little space in your house is where you create your magic potions, give wings to your imagination, be creative and experimental so as to satisfy your taste buds. The kitchen can come in various forms, models, colors, styles and shapes… but there is one particular trend that is taking over the market at the moment—countertops.
Countertops are very aesthetically pleasing and practical in terms of design. In the following article, we have gathered 7 modern kitchens with countertops you will absolutely love. Ready to choose one for your own cooking space? Keep reading!
The kitchen countertop holds several purposes. One of them is to give the area a nice and clean separation. If your kitchen is in an openly shared space among the dining or living room, why not add a countertop? Not only does it look elegant in style, it allows you to have a clear division between the dining area and kitchen. In the case of this design above, the countertop also holds the function of a shelf!
A kitchen countertop can also be used as a dining table, especially when you’re only looking for something quick and simple. For the solos, the kitchen countertop-turned-bar-table is perfect for a light meal or breakfast. Add a few bar stools and you’re set!
A countertop that is also a stove, oven and sink? Why yes! Whatever you’d like to add to your countertop, you can easily find in the market. Head over to our list of kitchen planners to discover the ideal options!
A perfect use for countertops is to store things in it. Like the one in the picture, you can see below the plenty drawers that will help you organize your kitchenware. In addition, the surface is also a stove top and dining area. It’s basically a 3-in-1 package!
Similar to the one we’ve seen previously, this countertop holds multiple functions. If you have a long and wide countertop, utilize its space to the fullest. Again, it has a stove with an exhaust fan located right above it on the ceiling, a clean prep area, and dining space that forms an L-shape. Overall, doesn’t it look high-class and stylish?
Even if you own a small kitchen at home, don’t hesitate in adding a countertop in it. Countertops come in various sizes and types in the market. There will be one that suits your kitchen for sure! In this design here, the narrow countertop is used to separate the kitchen area from the living room, and of course used as a bar-like dining table as well. Regardless of the size of your house, these countertops are a perfect way in giving your place a chic and stylish upgrade.
To wrap up, we have this fabulous ultra-modern kitchen countertop you’ll love. This countertop features the colors of modernity—black and white. The countertop and stove top is extended to create a dining space on the side.
After looking at the 7 kitchen countertops we introduced you to, which one is your favorite?