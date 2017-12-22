20 super creative stairway ideas to copy!

In modern architectural design, stairways have evolved greatly. Gone are the days when spaces like corridors, utility rooms & stairways were overlooked during architectural design, remodeling and interior decoration. These days, the experts lay a special emphasis on spaces like stairways that not only serve as a connecting space, but also add to the homey poise through designer details.

Lately, creative designs & paucity of space have inspired many a living spaces that are high on practicality as well as style quotient, and also convey a dapper out-of-the-box thinking. Be it a foyer, integrated living room, attic bedroom or the recreation/ media room, interior spaces have witnessed a major design evolution in last couple of years.

In today’s article, homify offers you 20 contemporary staircase designs that reflect the architect team’s master craftsmanship, also celebrating tasteful, original & chic modernity. Have a closer look and pick your favorites!