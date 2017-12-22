Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 super creative stairway ideas to copy!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Casas Apareadas, Estudio A+3 Estudio A+3 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Loading admin actions …

In modern architectural design, stairways have evolved greatly. Gone are the days when spaces like corridors, utility rooms & stairways were overlooked during architectural design, remodeling and interior decoration. These days, the experts lay a special emphasis on spaces like stairways that not only serve as a connecting space, but also add to the homey poise through designer details.

Lately, creative designs & paucity of space have inspired many a living spaces that are high on practicality as well as style quotient, and also convey a dapper out-of-the-box thinking. Be it a foyer, integrated living room, attic bedroom or the recreation/ media room, interior spaces have witnessed a major design evolution in last couple of years.

In today’s article, homify offers you 20 contemporary staircase designs that reflect the architect team’s master craftsmanship, also celebrating tasteful, original & chic modernity. Have a closer look and pick your favorites!

1. Stairway or library- as you please!

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. How about this fun seat as a reading nook?

Casas Apareadas, Estudio A+3 Estudio A+3 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudio A+3

Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3

3. Height of luminous elegance.

DI - Escalera en incienzo, Estudio .m Estudio .m Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudio .m

Estudio .m
Estudio .m
Estudio .m

4. A true work of art… .

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

5. Meandering magnificence.

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
estudio 60/75

Proyectos de interiorismo varios

estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75
estudio 60/75

6. Inclined towards charm.

Trap in metaal met houten afwerking Feral Group Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Engineered Wood Black
Feral Group

Trap in metaal met houten afwerking

Feral Group
Feral Group
Feral Group

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Geometric grace lit up in style.

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Kloof Road

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

8. Floating finesse.

T House, Atelier Boronski Atelier Boronski Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Atelier Boronski

T House

Atelier Boronski
Atelier Boronski
Atelier Boronski

9. BIG sass in small space.

Raumspartreppe Rösrath, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood White
lifestyle-treppen.de

lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de
lifestyle-treppen.de

10. Neat industrial sheen.

Structural glass stairs for residential project, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Stairs Glass Transparent
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Structural glass stairs for residential project

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

11. Niche singularity.

Casa Xomalli, DMP Arquitectura DMP Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
DMP Arquitectura

DMP Arquitectura
DMP Arquitectura
DMP Arquitectura

12. Aspect of multi-utility.

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

13. Woody nobility meets accordion allure.

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

14. Sky is the limit!

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Warmth of simplicity.

Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
BANG arquitectura

BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura
BANG arquitectura

16. Clearly futuristic in fluorescence.

Ghost, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

Ghost

Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale
Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale

17. Marble, wood & glass- a charismatic blend.

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

18. Dollop of sophistication.

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. Mellow pops of opulence.

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

20. Uniqueness defies dimensions.

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Remodeled studio apartment is inspirational in warm colors
Which of these resonates with your taste?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks