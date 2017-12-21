Your browser is out-of-date.

Remodeled studio apartment is inspirational in warm colors

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Kitchen
Faro based photographers have captured the beauty of a redesigned modern home in Lisbon, that features in this homify story. Basically a studio apartment, this comfy home has been created through a remodeling project. Old buildings are often architectural treasures for those home professionals who contemplate them from a contemporary perspective. Its facades, materials used and designs employed celebrate an architectural design that, with the passage of time, succumbs to maintenance falling short of requisite. Recovering such a construction has a substantial nostalgic component that adds a singular charm to the new aspect to offer incredible results. Such homes are often a tasteful blend of the conventional & contemporary, when done up in a thoughtful manner.

The apartment in the heart of Lisbon, that we are touring here today, is one such example where the original core has been carefully adapted to the cosmopolitan ambiance of today. Neutral hues with a white preponderance, well-lit interior spaces, cozy accents, warm wooden flooring and a spacious essence ring in the contemporary poise with a traditional touch of elegance here & there.

Curious to explore? Scroll on!

Appealingly integrated functional areas- single roomy space with loads of convenience & luminous charm.

Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Living Room
Ample radiance, airy stance in magical whites & invitingly cushy seating… ..fancy a refreshing nap in that snuggly wallside chair?

Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Living Room
Glossy brick-styled backsplash rings in modish rusticity while the gray stone flooring injects sturdy, humble sass.

Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Kitchen
Restrained country-style furnishings, industrial lighting & a generous dose of repose with soft colors.

Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Bedroom
White winsomeness dazzles with a noble woody dash, dark floor tiles, lime green slatted wall tiles & a natural touch.

Apartamentos Alfama / Lisboa - Apartments in Alfama / Lisbon, Ivo Santos Multimédia Ivo Santos Multimédia Modern Bathroom
How do your chic spaces embrace the classic grace?

