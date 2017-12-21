Remodeled studio apartment is inspirational in warm colors

Faro based photographers have captured the beauty of a redesigned modern home in Lisbon, that features in this homify story. Basically a studio apartment, this comfy home has been created through a remodeling project. Old buildings are often architectural treasures for those home professionals who contemplate them from a contemporary perspective. Its facades, materials used and designs employed celebrate an architectural design that, with the passage of time, succumbs to maintenance falling short of requisite. Recovering such a construction has a substantial nostalgic component that adds a singular charm to the new aspect to offer incredible results. Such homes are often a tasteful blend of the conventional & contemporary, when done up in a thoughtful manner.

The apartment in the heart of Lisbon, that we are touring here today, is one such example where the original core has been carefully adapted to the cosmopolitan ambiance of today. Neutral hues with a white preponderance, well-lit interior spaces, cozy accents, warm wooden flooring and a spacious essence ring in the contemporary poise with a traditional touch of elegance here & there.

Curious to explore? Scroll on!