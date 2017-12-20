7 Cheap and stylish bedside tables for your bedroom

There are furnitures that are essential in the house, and furnitures that aren’t essential but used as decoration. Bedside tables belong to the category in the latter. Although they’re not a must-have item, they play a huge role in enhancing the room’s aesthetic qualities.

An alarm clock, a lamp, your favourite book, phone, TV remote control, etc, are all items you wish to keep close to you when you sleep. A bedside table is, therefore, the only practical piece of furniture that will precisely hold your belongings close.

For those who live with a tight budget, we have collected 7 economical and stylish ideas for the perfect bedside table in your bedroom. Are you ready to find out what they are?