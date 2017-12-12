7 creative kitchen wall motifs

A great splashback or feature wall can make all the difference between a kitchen that looks ok and an outstanding contemporary kitchen that inspires everyone to revamp their own and today, we're going to show you some incredible designs! We think that adventurous professional kitchen planners will tell you that an eye-catching splashbackor feature wall is absolutely a great way to push your new food space to another realm of incredible, but don't let us sway you like that. Come with us now and take a look at some of the more daring designs that we've found and see if you can picture any of them totally transforming your kitchen for the better!
You don't have to choose autumn, but we have to say that we do love the idea of a seasonal splashback! You could even have one for every season that you simply swap out with a few screws, as long as your cabinets are a neutral color that will work with every look.
For the wine connoisseur, this amazing cork motif would be perfect as a feature wall. What a way to make your interests known, while also adding in some really bold design choices to what is normally a practical space. We love the dark background that contrasts so well with the cork images!
How's this for a really fun and room-appropriate motif? The real genius of this chocolate bar design is that it has been used to conceal kitchen storage cupboards. We can't help REALLY loving this idea, especially in terms of how bold the contrast between the brown chocolate and white walls is.
Wood looks great in any dream rustic kitchen, but we've rarely seen it used in his way! By using a wall covering that imitates stacked logs, there is a terrifically contemporary yet country-style aesthetic going on and it works so well with the chic wooden cabinets.
We think this would be the most perfect splashback for any veggies or vegans out there that want the kitchen to have a whole lot more pizazz! Fresh, vibrant and fun, this design really lends itself to a more organic and stylish form of kitchen decor. Look how great it looks against the white walls too.
For a pretty kitchen wall that still has some classic charm, you can never go wrong with some stripes. Cool, crisp and effortlessly timeless, the colors you choose will make the scheme really pop. Also, don't forget that stripes will help to make a room look significantly larger too.
If you like a more organic vibe in your kitchen, we think you'll go crazy for this striking bamboo motif. It's stylish, sleek and really lends itself to any space, from the more minimal through to eclectic and everything in between. We love the way it looks with the natural wood worktop.
