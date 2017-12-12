12 things to clean in the last 12 days before Christmas

'Tis the season to get cleaning, fa la la la la, la la la laaaaa! Well, technically it's the season to start relaxing, enjoying some time off work and eating tasty food but before you can do all of that, you need to make sure that everything you'll need is clean and ready to use, which is why we've made you a handy checklist! Of course, if you have the budget, you could bring in team of professionals to do all your cleaning for you, but we don't think it will take long to get your suitably stunning kitchen gleaming, nor your living room ready for some festive fun. Come with us now and make sure you're ready for a day of decadent sofa snuggling on December 25th!