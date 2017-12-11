Got kids? Here are 6 ways to make cleaning fun for everyone

If you have an end goal in sight, everyone will be happy to muck in and do their bit. So if you're cleaning the living room, make sure that everyone knows there will be movie night later that day, of if the pool needs a scrub, why not plan a pool party for afterwards. Reward systems and family togetherness really are the best excuses to get on with some cleaning!

For a little more cleaning inspiration, take a look at this article: Daily kitchen cleaning tasks that will make your life easier.