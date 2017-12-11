Got kids? Here are 6 ways to make cleaning fun for everyone

If you have kids, you'll know that a little help with the household cleaning sure wouldn't go amiss. Seriously, how DO kids make so much mess, in such a short space of time? Short of bringing in a troop of professional cleaners to sort out your mess, the only way you're going to stay on top of the chores and maintain a hygienic home is to get the whole family involved in the process, but how can you make it engaging enough that they will do so willingly? Well that's a tough call, especially seeing as well-designed and cool kids' rooms aren't typically the cleanest in the world, but we think we have some good advice for you, right here!
We know that not many kids will think of vacuuming their mattresses and tidying their rooms as a fun game, but why not add a little competitive element to it? What if whoever finishes first gets a treat or a reward? Now THAT will make your kids really want to get involved and do their best. You could even draw up a leaderboard, to track results!
The family that cleans and tidies together has fun together, so always try to portray household chores as a great excuse to spend some time together, rather than as a pain! For example, if you're clearing your gorgeous front yard, why not play around in the leaves first and then work together to collect them all up?
A surefire way to make your kids lose interest in helping with the cleaning is to give them the same jobs every week. Mix things up and see who is best at what and which activities different members of the family enjoy more, as that will make for much better results.
This is a great idea! Why not have some boys vs. girls or even kids vs. adults days, where teams have to compete against each other to do the most and best cleaning? You'll be shocked at how competitive this can get, but also, how much fun it is to compare results. At the end of the day, the winning team can maybe choose a takeaway, as a treat.
Nothing makes a few hours of chores go by quicker than popping on some funky music and singing along, as you scrub. Every piece of cleaning apparatus is a great microphone substitute too, from cans of polish through to pot scrubber, but whatever you do, don't try this with a toilet brush!
If you have an end goal in sight, everyone will be happy to muck in and do their bit. So if you're cleaning the living room, make sure that everyone knows there will be movie night later that day, of if the pool needs a scrub, why not plan a pool party for afterwards. Reward systems and family togetherness really are the best excuses to get on with some cleaning!
