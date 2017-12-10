Kitchens with all the right ingredients to make you love them

If you've ever wondered what it takes to make a kitchen so beautiful, stylish and enviable that you'll want to copy it straight away, wonder no more, as we have the recipe for new kitchen success, right here! We've taken a look at some of the incredible projects being created around the world, by amazingly dedicated and focussed kitchen planners, so why not bookmark your favorites and use them as inspiration for your room revamp? We don't think any of these designs or ideas will age unfavorably, so your investment will be safe and you'll have a dreamy new kitchen that will look stunning for years to come.
Built-in kitchens don't get anymore gorgeous or unusual than this one! Featuring recycled wood and simplistic storage, he rustic heritage of the space is allowed to shine through and really dictate the rest of the design. Gorgeous!
Rustic built-in kitchens never fail to impress, but add some really traditional motifs for the best impact. Hand-shaped counters and sinks, as seen here, will really set your space apart from those that have mimicked an aesthetic rather than being authentic.
A built-in kitchen is always a great opportunity to add some common sense touches, as you have to make space for everything before installation. With that in mind, over the top or unnecessary additions can be scrapped, in favor of more useful elements that won't clutter up the room. Just look at this tiled counter as the last word in simple elegance!
A rustic space is all well and good but modern built-in kitchens have a lot to offer in terms of inspiration too. If nothing else, we always think that a cutting edge and energy efficient stove is a great way to make sure your space is as practical as it is outrageously beautiful.
How warm and cozy does this kitchen look? It's because the decorative materials have been chosen so well in terms of how they compliment each other. Cream bricks, white tiles and natural wood have such organic qualities that they work together perfectly. Delicious!
No kitchen is complete without a host of practical storage, but every room will be different in terms of how much you can fit in! Here, we see a generous room that has been opened up even further, thanks to ceiling hanging racks that make pan storage a doddle. We'll definitely be copying this idea!
Wood always lends such a familiar and friendly edge to a kitchen, so whether you opt for a large farmhouse dining table, chunky butcher's block counters or even log walls, as seen here, you can be sure that adding wood to your kitchen will always be a good idea.
Ceramics! Where would we be without these easy to clean and gorgeous to look at touches in our kitchens? Used as a splashback, they can add a certain element of style and personality to any kitchen, without breaking the bank or needing an expert to install them.
No kitchen is complete without a little bit of personality and that's down to you, as the owner and user, to bring into play. Whether you want colored cabinets, really funky tiles or even vintage appliances, your choices will help to put your stamp on a very practical space.
If you can't make up your mind what to include in your kitchen, why decide? Instead, look to make your kitchen a veritable smorgasbord of decorative elements by including a little of everything! This is your kitchen after all, so who can tel you that an eclectic selection isn't right? NOBODY!
For extra kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Small kitchens to swoon over!