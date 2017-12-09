The ultimate guide to living minimally

We've all become so used to the modern condition of wanting to fill our homes with more and more trinkets, bright coors and accessories that look great and serve little function, but we think it might be time to take some pointers from a simpler aesthetic. We've been paying attention to what the more minimally-motivated homeowners out there have been doing and boy oh boy, do they have some tips to bestow! In particular, we are noticing that interior designers from London are really tapping into the minimal home look, but if you need a bit more to go on than just a few pictures, come with us now as we have some top tips for going minimal. And no, it's not enough to just clear all the clutter out of your existing traditional living room, as you'll soon see!