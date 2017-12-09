10 spectacular one-storey houses

We LOVE single-storey houses, especially when they are designed to be the living end in modern home styling, which is why we wanted to show you a host of incredible homes today. Don't just think of one-storey buildings as bungalows, as there are so many incredible styles out there right now that make use of terrifically modern materials and motifs to create homey and pretty buildings. We don't think there is a single architect that could argue with the gorgeousness of any of these homes, even the really high-end New York architects that are used to making skyscrapers will love these incredible low homes, so let's take a look at them!
Low and long, this amazing single-storey house has really set itself apart thanks to a pretty facade. Of course, the simple and luscious garden isn't hurting things either, but it's all the stonework that really catches our eye!
Who said that one-storey homes have to be boring? Certainly not the architect that designed this one, that's for sure! With a dark and foreboding exterior, there is a dynamic and mysterious edge to this house that just won't quit!
Yes! When you don't have multiple floors to worry about, a splash of really daring color can be just the ticket to make a single-storey home stand out! Look at the way the red meets the blue of the sky with such a vibrant connection! WOW!
We'll never shy away from a little touch of Cali inspiration and this home certainly has it in spades! A red roof, white walls and a really 'gated community' look has been captured here perfectly. The palms are a fantastic touch that add a little tropical styling.
Speaking of palms, we might be a bit obsessed with this INCREDIBLE single-storey home. Every inch Barbie's dream home, we think the bright pink walls, luscious greenery and black doors all work together so well to create a unique and stylish house.
If you think you know what beach houses look like, think again! The dramatic sloping roofs of this single-storey home have added a seriously coastal feel to the building and have helped to create the illusion of a far taller home too. You can't deny that the interchange between black slate, white render and warm wood looks amazing either, can you?
Concrete is the perfect material for creating a very modern and striking exterior finish on a simple single-storey home. It's details like this that really help to take a building to a whole new level, which is quite a feat when you're only actually working with one level!
Do you know what single-storey homes really naturally lend themselves to? Incredible courtyards with a difference! This one is proving the point perfectly, with a beautiful swimming pool and luxurious terrace in place. We wonder if anyone really spend any time indoors!
Where do we even begin with a home this stylish? The decorative slabs have added just the right amount of pizazz, while not impacting on the simple design that has taken one-storey design into a new era. If you try and tell us that single-storey homes are boring after seeing this one, we won't believe you.
Finally, just look at the way this terrace has really elevated the look and feel of this one-storey home! It creates the impression of a living room stretching out into the garden and there's something magical about that! If living on one level can be this fantastical, we are definitely IN!
