Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 spectacular one-storey houses

press profile homify press profile homify
Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

We LOVE single-storey houses, especially when they are designed to be the living end in modern home styling, which is why we wanted to show you a host of incredible homes today. Don't just think of one-storey buildings as bungalows, as there are so many incredible styles out there right now that make use of terrifically modern materials and motifs to create homey and pretty buildings. We don't think there is a single architect that could argue with the gorgeousness of any of these homes, even the really high-end New York architects that are used to making skyscrapers will love these incredible low homes, so let's take a look at them!

1. A stony facade.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Tomiño, Pontevedra (Spain), HUGA ARQUITECTOS HUGA ARQUITECTOS Rustic style house
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS
HUGA ARQUITECTOS

Low and long, this amazing single-storey house has really set itself apart thanks to a pretty facade. Of course, the simple and luscious garden isn't hurting things either, but it's all the stonework that really catches our eye!

2. Modern and monolithic.

homify Single family home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Who said that one-storey homes have to be boring? Certainly not the architect that designed this one, that's for sure! With a dark and foreboding exterior, there is a dynamic and mysterious edge to this house that just won't quit!

3. All about color.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern Houses
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Yes! When you don't have multiple floors to worry about, a splash of really daring color can be just the ticket to make a single-storey home stand out! Look at the way the red meets the blue of the sky with such a vibrant connection! WOW!

4. A touch of Californian style.

Casa Tucanes, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern Houses
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

We'll never shy away from a little touch of Cali inspiration and this home certainly has it in spades! A red roof, white walls and a really 'gated community' look has been captured here perfectly. The palms are a fantastic touch that add a little tropical styling.

5. Totally tropical.

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Houses Pink
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Speaking of palms, we might be a bit obsessed with this INCREDIBLE single-storey home. Every inch Barbie's dream home, we think the bright pink walls, luscious greenery and black doors all work together so well to create a unique and stylish house. 

6. The new beach house.

CASA MRE, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Houses Stone White
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

If you think you know what beach houses look like, think again! The dramatic sloping roofs of this single-storey home have added a seriously coastal feel to the building and have helped to create the illusion of a far taller home too. You can't deny that the interchange between black slate, white render and warm wood looks amazing either, can you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bold materials!

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Eclectic style houses
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Concrete is the perfect material for creating a very modern and striking exterior finish on a simple single-storey home. It's details like this that really help to take a building to a whole new level, which is quite a feat when you're only actually working with one level!

8. Designed around the outdoors.

Casa Malinalco, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Modern Pool
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

Do you know what single-storey homes really naturally lend themselves to? Incredible courtyards with a difference! This one is proving the point perfectly, with a beautiful swimming pool and luxurious terrace in place. We wonder if anyone really spend any time indoors!

9. The last word in minimalism.

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern Houses
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

Where do we even begin with a home this stylish? The decorative slabs have added just the right amount of pizazz, while not impacting on the simple design that has taken one-storey design into a new era. If you try and tell us that single-storey homes are boring after seeing this one, we won't believe you. 

10. A terrace that overshadows everything!

Casa de fachada rústica em Ofir, Ana Lobo Ana Lobo Modern Houses
Ana Lobo

Ana Lobo
Ana Lobo
Ana Lobo

Finally, just look at the way this terrace has really elevated the look and feel of this one-storey home! It creates the impression of a living room stretching out into the garden and there's something magical about that! If living on one level can be this fantastical, we are definitely IN!

For more home design inspiration, take a look at this article: 6 unique family homes.

6 bước đơn giản dọn sạch nhà tắm, nhà vệ sinh như mới
Are you seeing one-storey homes in a new light now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks