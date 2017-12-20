Your browser is out-of-date.

A modern apartment no less than a visual treat

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify Modern Dining Room
The modern apartment this homify article celebrates is an airy, open, bright & comfy abode bedecked by Korean experts. Boasting of neat designer details in spaces done up in the simplistic poise of neutral colors, this single-family home has comfortable snugness in every functional space- be it the master bedroom, girls' room, boys' room, lounging area, dining space or the kitchen with a dash of tile-magic.

Wooden suggestions ring in plentiful warmth while the expansive windows let natural light bathe the interior spaces. The dapper lighting & contemporary essence enhance the style quotient. The most winsome feature, however, is the white preponderance that augments the bright elegance of the tidy, modish dwelling. Keen to explore? Let’s go!

1. Open for heartiness- the partial separation of cooking & dining spaces integrates smart thoughtfulness with useful jazz.

2. The generous sheen of practicality meets fashionable grace in an uncomplicated manner.

homify Modern Kitchen
3. Boldly sumptuous in its unconventional simplicity- fulfilment pimps up visual appeal.

homify Modern Dining Room
4. Cushy comfort redefined- what a cozy invite garbed in a voguish aspect!

homify Modern Kitchen
5. Oozing sass in simplistic functionality- no-frills usefulness is BIG on elegance.

homify Modern Bedroom
6. A luminous sanctum of warm repose- tasteful restraint in alluring design.

homify Modern Bedroom
7. Dressed to the nines in utilitarian charm- simple is beautiful, isn't it?

homify Modern Dressing Room
8. All-in-one convenience for your little hero… …

homify Boys Bedroom
9. How about the soft delightful dazzle of this room for your adorable little princess?

homify Girls Bedroom
Did this modern home of coziness appeal to you?

