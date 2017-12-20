A modern apartment no less than a visual treat

The modern apartment this homify article celebrates is an airy, open, bright & comfy abode bedecked by Korean experts. Boasting of neat designer details in spaces done up in the simplistic poise of neutral colors, this single-family home has comfortable snugness in every functional space- be it the master bedroom, girls' room, boys' room, lounging area, dining space or the kitchen with a dash of tile-magic.

Wooden suggestions ring in plentiful warmth while the expansive windows let natural light bathe the interior spaces. The dapper lighting & contemporary essence enhance the style quotient. The most winsome feature, however, is the white preponderance that augments the bright elegance of the tidy, modish dwelling. Keen to explore? Let’s go!