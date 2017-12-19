10 fantastic kitchens celebrating the country chic style

Today’s homify article walks you through 10 wonderful kitchens pimped up in the country chic style. A country setting has its own charm and every one of us has a different interpretation of it. Some are enchanted by the verdant but at times sombre English countryside while some like the lush & opulent French countryside. Then there is the multifaceted Italian countryside: the Mediterranean side has a sun-drenched & fragrant one, while the Tuscan countryside boasts of a soft & harmonious character. From this variety of inspirational settings originates the possibility of bringing together different materials, styles & colors, always preserving the aspects of functionality & comfort without neglecting finesse, poise, refinement & attention to detail.
Those who dig the rustic style with the latent elegance of wood, stone & terracotta are attracted by a restfully welcoming environment where they can forget their mundane life and soak in the goodness of nature. In the home, the kitchen is the heart; it is the space where the harmony with nature is best expressed because it is where the interplay of aromas, colors & flavors dishes out delectability.
Let us take a closer look at 10 country chic kitchens where the appealing handiwork of experts has lent a moreish designer style. Get, set, go!
With the combo of black & white in floor, furniture & bright walls respectively, this kitchen also has rustic woody suggestions adding to the hearty flair.
Here again we have the unmatched pizzazz of black & white, with the walls covered in the winsomeness of wood.
This spacious kitchen receives ample natural light that is complemented well by the white preponderance. Light wooden floor adds to the warmth.
In this kitchen, wood is the main protagonist; the appealing combination of off-white, light gray and rich, light wood makes the whole space harmoniously luminous with a generous helping of daylight as well.
This kitchen is replete with all the charm of a country-estate like that in the 19th century- very particular, elegant and undeniably intriguing.
The stylish cotto (brick tile) floor is the hero here; adding warm & welcoming touches, the floor contrasts well with the whites alongside making for a great complement for the wood of the worktops.
In this Provençal-inspired kitchen, custom-made with a wholesome dollop of mellow voguishness, wood is the absolute star supported gracefully by iron chairs. The space is enlivened by a hint of color.
Appreciate the Provençal style yet again, this time in a remodeled open attic space. The wood of the roof shines but is delicately lightened by the white & pastel hues of the furnishings. The wall tiles pleasingly pep up the ambiance.
In this kitchen, the humble sass of wood reigns with a practical persona. Note the functional kitchen island! The warm, inviting environment makes you feel like you are in a mountain retreat!
Last but not the least, this kitchen has a bucolic inspiration highlighted by the marble tops & wooden furniture. The two-toned floor in light shades is simply beautiful.