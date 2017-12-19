Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 fantastic kitchens celebrating the country chic style

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
The Original British Standard Kitchen, British Standard by Plain English British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
Loading admin actions …

Today’s homify article walks you through 10 wonderful kitchens pimped up in the country chic style. A country setting has its own charm and every one of us has a different interpretation of it. Some are enchanted by the verdant but at times sombre English countryside while some like the lush & opulent French countryside. Then there is the multifaceted Italian countryside: the Mediterranean side has a sun-drenched & fragrant one, while the Tuscan countryside boasts of a soft & harmonious character. From this variety of inspirational settings originates the possibility of bringing together different materials, styles & colors, always preserving the aspects of functionality & comfort without neglecting finesse, poise, refinement & attention to detail.

Those who dig the rustic style with the latent elegance of wood, stone & terracotta are attracted by a restfully welcoming environment where they can forget their mundane life and soak in the goodness of nature. In the home, the kitchen is the heart; it is the space where the harmony with nature is best expressed because it is where the interplay of aromas, colors & flavors dishes out delectability.

Let us take a closer look at 10 country chic kitchens where the appealing handiwork of experts has lent a moreish designer style. Get, set, go!

1. Noble meets ageless.

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Blue
deVOL Kitchens

The Leicestershire Kitchen in the Woods by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

With the combo of black & white in floor, furniture & bright walls respectively, this kitchen also has rustic woody suggestions adding to the hearty flair.

2. Accents of timelessness.

The Original British Standard Kitchen British Standard by Plain English Kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

The Original British Standard Kitchen

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

Here again we have the unmatched pizzazz of black & white, with the walls covered in the winsomeness of wood. 

3. White, bright & roomy.

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen
deVOL Kitchens

The Clapham Classic English Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

This spacious kitchen receives ample natural light that is complemented well by the white preponderance. Light wooden floor adds to the warmth.

4. Light tones, wood & illumination.

Laura Ashley Range, Hehku Hehku Kitchen
Hehku

Laura Ashley Range

Hehku
Hehku
Hehku

In this kitchen, wood is the main protagonist; the appealing combination of off-white, light gray and rich, light wood makes the whole space harmoniously luminous with a generous helping of daylight as well. 

5. Loaded with 19th century jazz.

Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen Artichoke Kitchen Wood White
Artichoke

Edwardian English Country Cook's Kitchen

Artichoke
Artichoke
Artichoke

This kitchen is replete with all the charm of a country-estate like that in the 19th century- very particular, elegant and undeniably intriguing.

6. Flooring one & all!

Oak island Bordercraft Kitchen
Bordercraft

Oak island

Bordercraft
Bordercraft
Bordercraft

The stylish cotto (brick tile) floor is the hero here; adding warm & welcoming touches, the floor contrasts well with the whites alongside making for a great complement for the wood of the worktops.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Provençal inspiration delivers.

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Kitchen
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

In this Provençal-inspired kitchen, custom-made with a wholesome dollop of mellow voguishness, wood is the absolute star supported gracefully by iron chairs. The space is enlivened by a hint of color.

8. Pastel hues for generosity.

Restyling Sottotetto, Architetto Luigia Pace Architetto Luigia Pace Kitchen Wood White
Architetto Luigia Pace

Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace
Architetto Luigia Pace

Appreciate the Provençal style yet again, this time in a remodeled open attic space. The wood of the roof shines but is delicately lightened by the white & pastel hues of the furnishings. The wall tiles pleasingly pep up the ambiance.

9. Like in the mountains…

Fantastisches Leben auf dem Bauernhof, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Kitchen
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

In this kitchen, the humble sass of wood reigns with a practical persona. Note the functional kitchen island! The warm, inviting environment makes you feel like you are in a mountain retreat!

10. Charisma of countryside.

Firenze, Falegnameria Grelli Falegnameria Grelli Kitchen
Falegnameria Grelli

Falegnameria Grelli
Falegnameria Grelli
Falegnameria Grelli

Last but not the least, this kitchen has a bucolic inspiration highlighted by the marble tops & wooden furniture. The two-toned floor in light shades is simply beautiful.

10 shoe-rack ideas: beautiful and creative!
Which of these did you decide to emulate?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks