10 shoe-rack ideas: beautiful and creative!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Flur, BoConcept Germany GmbH
Storage is one of the most challenging aspects of doing up the interiors, particularly in contemporary houses where space is oftentimes a limiting factor. In small apartments, the designers & experts employ smart design techniques like multifunctional elements and integrated spaces to lavish as much practicality as possible within the available space. This makes ample storage facility even trickier, and storing shoes is nothing easier considering that many of us simply love shoe-shopping & shoes require a separate space to be stored damage-free. It is at this juncture that creativity & out-of-the-box thinking is required. After all, you can’t leave them in front of the entrance door and create an unsightly aspect. Shoes piled up in front of your entrance door is a strict NO-NO in terms of home decor as well as for neat accents. Imagine the first impression on your visitors when the first thing they notice about your home is your pile of shoes!

So, in this homify article, we offer you 10 amazing & creative shoe-rack ideas that are well-suited to the space constraint of your home & also provide a visually appealing decent storage to your shoes. Have a closer look & pick your favorites!

1. A shoe-room- proper shelving in a disused room for your entire collection.

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio
bilune studio

2. Uniqueness of DIY- easy, simple & ingenious models.

Flur Ideen aus Paletten Holz, IrekHolzArt
IrekHolzArt

3. Chic cabinet with drop-top shelves- a space saving decoration piece as well!

Нюансы белого, CO:interior
CO:interior

4. Part & parcel of the dressing room- well planned for stylish convenience.

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

5. How about an open showcase for your glamorous pairs?

homify Dressing roomStorage
homify

6. Designer innovation- endless options in interesting formats.

Zapatero y Perchero infantil, marengo espacios y formas
marengo espacios y formas

7. Multifaceted furniture- under bed versatility for tidy accents.

Au Lit, ECUS
ECUS

8. Narrow vertical cabinet- 360 degree swivel on an iron pole reflects multipurpose sass.

Flur, BoConcept Germany GmbH
BoConcept Germany GmbH

9. Smartly optimized under the stairs- prim design imparts neat utility.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

10. Tiny shoe bags- flaunt your tots' adorable pairs!

Organización Infantil JOCCA Kids, JOCCA - Qualimax International S.L.
JOCCA—Qualimax International S.L.

Which of the lovely ideas are you taking home from here?

