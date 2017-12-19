10 shoe-rack ideas: beautiful and creative!

Storage is one of the most challenging aspects of doing up the interiors, particularly in contemporary houses where space is oftentimes a limiting factor. In small apartments, the designers & experts employ smart design techniques like multifunctional elements and integrated spaces to lavish as much practicality as possible within the available space. This makes ample storage facility even trickier, and storing shoes is nothing easier considering that many of us simply love shoe-shopping & shoes require a separate space to be stored damage-free. It is at this juncture that creativity & out-of-the-box thinking is required. After all, you can’t leave them in front of the entrance door and create an unsightly aspect. Shoes piled up in front of your entrance door is a strict NO-NO in terms of home decor as well as for neat accents. Imagine the first impression on your visitors when the first thing they notice about your home is your pile of shoes!

So, in this homify article, we offer you 10 amazing & creative shoe-rack ideas that are well-suited to the space constraint of your home & also provide a visually appealing decent storage to your shoes. Have a closer look & pick your favorites!