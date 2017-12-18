Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to organize your spaces to bring your family together- a visual guide

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Passive House Retreat, ZeroEnergy Design ZeroEnergy Design Modern Living Room Red
Loading admin actions …

In this modern day humdrum, getting to spend time together with the family- relaxing with a leisurely cuppa, savory munchies & cozy banter- has become a luxury that every one of us longs for. Be it a lavish villa replete with all opulent comforts or a modest single-family home dishing out coziness, the snug relaxation extended by the affectionate warmth of loved ones is unparalleled.

Since in our busy lives, such occasions of the whole family coming together are rare, it is a good idea to ensure that our home spaces are so organized as to ensure proper comfort for every member of the family and the get-togethers are comfy, memorable experiences. You do not always require the costly consultation of home professionals like room decorators to give a neat, organized and cozy touch to your living spaces. A little bit of your creativity, a dollop of snuggly poise, some homey style and voila! Your spaces are perfect for bringing the whole family together.

This homify story offers you a visual guide to easy organization that will help you make your home spaces a perfect spot to unwind with the family. Take a closer look & be inspired!

LIVING ROOM- relaxing in plush comfort with chit-chat & palliative vistas… … ..

Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects Cunningham | Quill Architects Modern Living Room
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Catch & Release

Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

… … … or simply soaking in the cushy welcoming warmth with a hot brew.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

BEDROOM- making the most of intellectual discussions with the more knowledgable loved ones… .

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

… or just letting your hair down in luminous accents of versatile restfulness.

Kid's Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

KITCHEN- a spacious breakfast bar is ideal for a quick meal garnished with oodles of tenderness.

Award Winning Winslow Project, Futurian Systems Futurian Systems Kitchen
Futurian Systems

Award Winning Winslow Project

Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems
Futurian Systems

DINING ROOM- sharing hopes & aspirations over delectably informal generosity with a formal flair.

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

MEDIA ROOM- how about catching up with that latest family entertainer as you laze regally in amply modish coziness?

Bethesda Modern, FORMA Design Inc. FORMA Design Inc. Modern Media Room
FORMA Design Inc.

Bethesda Modern

FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.
FORMA Design Inc.

… … or would you prefer a warm repartee in a deluxe ambiance?

Fire Restoration in Chevy Chase Creates Opportunity for Whole House Renovation BOWA - Design Build Experts Media room
BOWA—Design Build Experts

Fire Restoration in Chevy Chase Creates Opportunity for Whole House Renovation

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

CONSERVATORY- refreshing morning heart-to-heart topped with care & soothing views.

EXTRA SPACE homify Modern Conservatory conservatory
homify

EXTRA SPACE

homify
homify
homify

GARDEN- added natural goodness for enhanced sumptuousness… ..

Saheel Villa, Hortus Landscaping Works LLC Hortus Landscaping Works LLC Garden Shed
Hortus Landscaping Works LLC

Saheel Villa

Hortus Landscaping Works LLC
Hortus Landscaping Works LLC
Hortus Landscaping Works LLC

… … .and also for basking in the cheery sunshine alongwith comforting gossip.

homify Modern Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

TERRACE- time for that long overdue lazy Sunday afternoon barbecue!

Terrazas y césped artificial, Quercus Jardiners Quercus Jardiners Patios & Decks
Quercus Jardiners

Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners
Quercus Jardiners

POOL- is there anything more rejuvenating than total repose by the poolside?

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern Houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
9 ways to use color as a focal point!
How do your home spaces exude an inviting stance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks