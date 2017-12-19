Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A stylish and modern apartment built to inspire

Teresa Choy—homify Teresa Choy—homify
TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Kid's Room
Loading admin actions …

Natural lighting is essential in giving your interior a more comfortable and inviting environment. It reflects and highlights the aesthetic details and colors within your house. In this article, we will introduce you to a very stylish and modern apartment of average size, decorated with soft shades of gray along with contrasting colors to envision a more spacious atmosphere. Let’s take a look now!

A bright kitchen

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Kitchen
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

Effective light distribution makes it easier to create a spacious and bright atmosphere. Like in the kitchen here, the theme follows a light color scheme with minimalist decorations to establish a peaceful environment.

A balcony based on simplicity

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Terrace
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

The balcony has adopted minimal decorations that do not take up much space. The railings were designed to provide a sense of depth and layer between you and the landscape. Architects also opted for a white wooden table set to enhance its simplicity.

A living room with contrasting colors

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Living Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

A strong contrast can be detected from the selected couch and picture frames on the wall. The blue cushions add color and diversity to the theme, while the small potted plants contribute to a sense of vitality in the room.

Decorative elements

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Living Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

To avoid disorder in the house, small decorations are carefully selected to deliver elegance and sophistication to the house.

A stylish and focused dining area

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Dining Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

These stylish dining tables and chairs blend seamlessly with the neutral gray tones and wooden floors used.

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Living Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Decorative details in the entrance

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

In addition to the walls, ceilings and floorings that are already dominated by light color tones, it is important to continue the same coordination in the entrance hall. On top of it, we recommend you to include some eye-catching elements that will add freshness and vitality to the area. Examples would be plants, stones, or incense.

A bedroom in beige

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Bedroom
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

Designers have gone for a beige color scheme, along with ultra-comfy mattresses and pillows, to deliver a calm ambience for you to relax in your bedroom.

Calming tones

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Bedroom
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

To achieve a sophisticated look, it is preferred to use calming tones that will not distract you in your sleep.

The kid’s room

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Kid's Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

The construction of a loft bed saves a lot of space. It is ideal for the kid’s room where lots of things need to be stored such as toys, clothes and books. Again, here it follows a light color palette and utilized wooden textures similar to the rest of the house.

The guest room

TXORROKOPUNTA I, Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo Modern Kid's Room
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo
Estibaliz Martín Interiorismo

The guest room is furnished with comfortable and cozy decorations that appeal to the visitors. The wallpaper behind consists of subtle patterns that add diversity to its light and simple design. We guarantee you will get some quality sleep if you stay here!

10 fantastic kitchens celebrating the country chic style

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks