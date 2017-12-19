A stylish and modern apartment built to inspire

Natural lighting is essential in giving your interior a more comfortable and inviting environment. It reflects and highlights the aesthetic details and colors within your house. In this article, we will introduce you to a very stylish and modern apartment of average size, decorated with soft shades of gray along with contrasting colors to envision a more spacious atmosphere. Let’s take a look now!
Effective light distribution makes it easier to create a spacious and bright atmosphere. Like in the kitchen here, the theme follows a light color scheme with minimalist decorations to establish a peaceful environment.
The balcony has adopted minimal decorations that do not take up much space. The railings were designed to provide a sense of depth and layer between you and the landscape. Architects also opted for a white wooden table set to enhance its simplicity.
A strong contrast can be detected from the selected couch and picture frames on the wall. The blue cushions add color and diversity to the theme, while the small potted plants contribute to a sense of vitality in the room.
To avoid disorder in the house, small decorations are carefully selected to deliver elegance and sophistication to the house.
These stylish dining tables and chairs blend seamlessly with the neutral gray tones and wooden floors used.
In addition to the walls, ceilings and floorings that are already dominated by light color tones, it is important to continue the same coordination in the entrance hall. On top of it, we recommend you to include some eye-catching elements that will add freshness and vitality to the area. Examples would be plants, stones, or incense.
Designers have gone for a beige color scheme, along with ultra-comfy mattresses and pillows, to deliver a calm ambience for you to relax in your bedroom.
To achieve a sophisticated look, it is preferred to use calming tones that will not distract you in your sleep.
The construction of a loft bed saves a lot of space. It is ideal for the kid’s room where lots of things need to be stored such as toys, clothes and books. Again, here it follows a light color palette and utilized wooden textures similar to the rest of the house.
The guest room is furnished with comfortable and cozy decorations that appeal to the visitors. The wallpaper behind consists of subtle patterns that add diversity to its light and simple design. We guarantee you will get some quality sleep if you stay here!