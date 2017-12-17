Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 amazing cabinet ideas to utilize the corners of the bedroom!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Girl's room, Planet G Planet G BedroomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

You do not need the insight of room decorators and interior designers to appreciate the indispensable practicality of cabinets for home spaces like the utility room, bedroom, dressing room and closet. The most popular storage furniture offering sizeable space with coat racks, accessory shelves, hangers and even shoe-racks, cabinets are a must-have for adequate stylish convenience & prim interiors. It follows that such an element is essential for a bedroom where the furniture, furnishings & decor should be such that the space is tastefully optimized, particularly when it is a small room. In such a scenario, innovative cabinets are a real handy tool.

The conventional one-piece and rectilinear designs with a reserved place on the walls do not offer flexibility for limited dimension spaces or a guaranteed fit within contemporary design & tastes. Modern aesthetics & evolving interior design has welcomed novel functional solutions that beautifully take the best advantage of the space of the bedroom, and among the most popular wall cabinets for bedrooms, corner cabinets take the cake with a mind-boggling variety of smart space maximizing options.

The greatest advantage of corner cabinets for bedrooms is that they put into use the hitherto oftentimes disused part of the room- the corner walls! And making storage possible in this angle of 90º is a true feat. This homify story offers you 10 beautiful examples of how useful this new way of organizing cupboards is, in order to have neat, orderly bedrooms loaded with functional allure. Have a look at these cupboard corners & be inspired!

1. Embedded sober elegance in 3D style- appealing harmony with the room design.

Armarios y vestidores, MOBLEC, S.L MOBLEC, S.L BedroomWardrobes & closets
MOBLEC, S.L

MOBLEC, S.L
MOBLEC, S.L
MOBLEC, S.L

2. Meeting the wall at 90º- discreet flair of commodious convenience for roomy spaces.

ARMARIOS, Muebles Flores Torreblanca Muebles Flores Torreblanca BedroomWardrobes & closets
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca
Muebles Flores Torreblanca

3. Camouflage for a large wall niche- hexagonal format lends a delicate, youthful vibrancy sans straight lines.

View from the window Planet G BedroomWardrobes & closets
Planet G

View from the window

Planet G
Planet G
Planet G

4. Inconspicuous utilitarian blocks- multipurpose finesse of functionality with subtle hints of noble decoration.

Chelsea Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets modern,contemporary,gloss,wood
homify

Chelsea Fitted Bedroom Furniture

homify
homify
homify

5. L-shaped cornered usefulness- adorable details full of versatile charm.

CUNAS, Muebles MECA Muebles MECA BedroomWardrobes & closets Wood effect
Muebles MECA

Muebles MECA
Muebles MECA
Muebles MECA

6. Bespoke curvature & sliding style- molded to attic lines with maximal spatial poise.

Dom w Markach, ArtDecoprojekt ArtDecoprojekt BedroomWardrobes & closets
ArtDecoprojekt

ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt
ArtDecoprojekt

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Circular for exhibition—injection of artistic pizzazz into practical detailing.

INTRO - il Palazzo, studio lenzi e associati studio lenzi e associati BedroomWardrobes & closets
studio lenzi e associati

studio lenzi e associati
studio lenzi e associati
studio lenzi e associati

8. Snazzy usability of single wall- charming store-all cabinetry adapted to wall physiognomy.

CABINA ARMADIO, Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri BedroomWardrobes & closets
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri

Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri
Studio Tecnico Arch. Lodovico Alessandri

9. Wooden wardrobe in L-configuration- simple yet multifarious for customized usage.

Schränke nach Maß, Schrankplaner GmbH Schrankplaner GmbH BedroomWardrobes & closets
Schrankplaner GmbH

Schrankplaner GmbH
Schrankplaner GmbH
Schrankplaner GmbH

10. Any space is good… … the key is to smartly put it into use… look at that tiny corner with the narrow white cabinet!

Windsor Fitted Bedroom Furniture homify BedroomWardrobes & closets classic,white
homify

Windsor Fitted Bedroom Furniture

homify
homify
homify
5 reasons why we want Alexa in our bedrooms
Which of these is the best fit for your bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks