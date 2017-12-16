6 wonderful ideas to revamp a built-in wardrobe

Though costlier than conventional cabinets, the built-in wardrobes have many BIG plusses. These cabinets make the most of the available space since the dimensions are only limited by the ceiling, the floor and the walls on both sides. When entirely occupying the space between the walls, these cabinets do not gather much dust and the only thing that needs regular cleaning is the door panels. Built-in wardrobes have the versatility to adapt to different styles- modern, colonial, classic, rustic, etc. and allow for different types of doors- sliding, folding or classic paneled- to be fitted.

However, once installed, the location of the built-in wardrobe is fixed and when you wish to re- decorate the room, the location of the wardrobe needs to be changed as well. Oftentimes, this poses a hindrance to the scope of rejig and this is where homify steps in to help you out!

Today’s homify story offers 6 great ideas to renovate your built-in wardrobe without causing much hassle. When you set out to redo the design of the room, these easy ideas will go a long way in guiding you on how to modernize a built-in wardrobe without seeking pricey professional experts or room decorators. These smart ideas do not require you to go for a major overhaul mandating chaotic inconvenience; adhering to these, you can easily implement your choicest new designer makeover for your spaces AND renovate your old built-in wardrobe in style. A little variation here & some minor changes there and voila! You have successfully managed to reform the built-in wardrobe & give a facelift, and how! Excited to find out? Read on!