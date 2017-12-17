6 modern interior ideas to remodel your bedroom

Now that your children are all grown up, everyone is fighting to go use the bathroom all the time. Don’t you just want to get a second bathroom in the house? You can, in fact, easily build an extra one in the bedroom! However, there might be some sacrifices to be made—for example, reducing your sleeping space or getting rid of the walk-in closet. Before you proceed, make sure you consult an architect or expert who would be able to fulfill your needs and optimize your space to the fullest!