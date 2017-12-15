Your browser is out-of-date.

7 ways to start the New Year with fresh vibes only

Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Modern Bathroom
Now that the holiday season is round the corner, all of us are busy planning for our holiday travels- be it visiting family & friends, or vacationing in an unexplored warm place with the loved ones. But before we set off for that much awaited vacation to usher in the New Year in a relaxed holiday mood, there are a couple of things at home that need to be taken care of.

None of us needs a professional expert to tell us that returning exhausted from long holiday travel, nothing is more relaxing than coming back to a clean apartment with spick & span interiors. What a relief knowing that the next home cleaning can be postponed by a couple of days, isn’t it? Therefore, as much as you might not like to spend time cleaning up when you're already occupied stressing over all the things on your to-do list before your holiday, take some time to get these chores done. You'll be grateful to yourself later on!

This homify article enlists 7 such tasks at home that you need to get over with, before you go for that much deserved break to celebrate the New Year with gusto. Take a good look!

Take out the trash, do the dishes.

A tacit MUST in our daily lives, these chores go a long way in making spaces look neat. Be sure to take out all the trash from every room in the home & not only the garbage in the kitchen. It is also advisable not to leave any dirty dishes in the sink. This will prevent a possible stench. If you have a dishwasher, make sure there aren't any dirty dishes in it before you leave; if there are any, run them through a cycle and put them away tidily.

Do the laundry.

Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Burkhard Heß Interiordesign Modern Bathroom
Laundry may not be your favorite chore, particularly if you don't have a washer-dryer in your apartment/ building and have to seek a laundromat. But if you avoid doing laundry before you leave, you will have an even bigger pile to wash when you return. So, it is a good idea to finish it beforehand, and later come home to a closet full of clean clothes (and reduced stress levels as well). Watsay?

Make your bed.

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Master Bedroom

After you return, a ready bed with fresh bedding & well-fluffed cushy pillows is something that holds an assured promise of absolute relaxation. So, it is advisable to make your bed before you leave because after long hours of hectic travel, the first thing most of us want to do is simply sprawl out on the bed and bask in the familiar homey comfort. 

Attend to your greens.

LUXOR TOWERS - PANAMA CITY, TARTE LANDSCAPES TARTE LANDSCAPES Tropical style garden
LUXOR TOWERS—PANAMA CITY

If you haven't already gotten your plants optimally situated/ prepped up for winter, make sure that you check how the weather will be like while you're away and place your plants accordingly. Before you leave, remember to bring in your plants if they are vulnerable to low temperatures.

Wipe the kitchen clean (no pun intended!)

Cooking area after renovation The Kitchen Makeover Shop Ltd
Cooking area after renovation

Squeaky clean is not a must but a neat & tidy kitchen is simply a nice thing to come home to. This way you will be spared the stress of dealing with a disorderly, cluttered kitchen space in severe want of a clean up and also with any potentially weird odors, when you return. 

Clean out the fridge.

MODERN NEW KITCHEN SPACE homify Modern Kitchen KITCHEN
MODERN NEW KITCHEN SPACE

Coming home to a fridge full of stinking, spoiled food items is not something any of us would look forward to. A great way out is to finish/ toss any foods that are likely to go bad while you're gone. A quick, but thorough, check of all the expiration dates and assessment of any perishable items you have in the fridge is a good idea too.

Scrub the bathroom clean.

Frameless glass shower to block tiles Ion Glass Modern Bathroom Glass frameless shower
Frameless glass shower to block tiles

Much like the tidy kitchen, a clean bathroom is something that greatly soothes tiredness. Imagine the palliative feeling, when warm water droplets & your choicest aromatic bath products cleanse your body & refresh your senses in a neat & clean bathroom… .ah the rejuvenating feel of that first post-travel shower! 

You don't need to go full throttle into the deep cleaning mode; simply clear off the washbasin counter, wipe down the sink & the shower, do a quick toilet scrub, and it is done. 

Easy breezy?

So, when are you getting started on these?

No, Thanks