7 ways to start the New Year with fresh vibes only

Now that the holiday season is round the corner, all of us are busy planning for our holiday travels- be it visiting family & friends, or vacationing in an unexplored warm place with the loved ones. But before we set off for that much awaited vacation to usher in the New Year in a relaxed holiday mood, there are a couple of things at home that need to be taken care of.

None of us needs a professional expert to tell us that returning exhausted from long holiday travel, nothing is more relaxing than coming back to a clean apartment with spick & span interiors. What a relief knowing that the next home cleaning can be postponed by a couple of days, isn’t it? Therefore, as much as you might not like to spend time cleaning up when you're already occupied stressing over all the things on your to-do list before your holiday, take some time to get these chores done. You'll be grateful to yourself later on!

This homify article enlists 7 such tasks at home that you need to get over with, before you go for that much deserved break to celebrate the New Year with gusto. Take a good look!