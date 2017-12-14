A family home bedecked with simplicity

Beauty in simplicity is what this homify story is all about. Featuring a country-style apartment boasting of interior landscape design by Portuguese experts, this homify article heroes the might of simplistic accents in jazzing up home spaces with a pleasing, cozy character. Let us have a closer look at it!
This bedroom dazzling with a neutral palette of colors, warm wooden flooring, luminous character & comfy ambiance is loaded with a delightful personality. The palliative atmosphere is ideal for a rejuvenating time. Ample natural light pouring in, the large cushy bed, sassy ceiling lamp and furnishings in tones of white & creme together make for a very elegant stance. The light colors make the space look bigger while the furry rug rings in a snuggly vibe. Did you notice the restrained decor? Truly aesthetic!
The bedside lamps offer a beautiful glow of comfortable illumination, imparting the perfect ambiance for some after dinner reading. Note the headboard- the rustic-looking wooden headboard, integrated with the bed, seems to re-use the door panels of an old closet. Charming details, no?
From the subtle recess in the wall housing the visually sound decor to this relaxing window-side nook with an armchair, no-frills finesse simply nails it.
The bedroom leads to a narrow hallway with plentiful closet space with hangers, shelves & drawers, offering ample storage for all kinds of clothes and accessories. A big mirror on the wall helps in dressing up and also makes this space appear larger.
Though a narrow space, it is very practical with all the space, the mirror, proper lighting, cozy area rug and the handy laundry basket placed in a strategic location.
The children's room with an uncomplicated singularity is a comfortable, original, fun space that looks straight out of a fable. The wooden flooring, blue walls, radiant ambiance and aesthetically rich functional elements of furnishing & decor are truly amazing. The lovely ceiling lamp adds to the generous natural light flooding in. The alluring bed with a frame shaped like a small house, the adorable study nook with white furniture, the cute playful details and the cozy bean bag complete the look for the perfect children's room.
The glossy silhouette of clouds on the wall, the delicate pop-up shelving and the snug bean bag present some of the kiddie room detailing worth a dekko.
The desk is ideal for your tot to scribble away, letting his/ her creative side take the center-stage. The large window bathes the space with daylight. Just look at that reclaimed pallet toy-box!
Interesting wall decor and the beautiful wooden horse convey a kid's world full of innocent charm. Don't you agree?