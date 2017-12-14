Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A family home bedecked with simplicity

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Country style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Beauty in simplicity is what this homify story is all about. Featuring a country-style apartment boasting of interior landscape design by Portuguese experts, this homify article heroes the might of simplistic accents in jazzing up home spaces with a pleasing, cozy character. Let us have a closer look at it!

Intimate, snug, graceful and soothing.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Rustic style bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

This bedroom dazzling with a neutral palette of colors, warm wooden flooring, luminous character & comfy ambiance is loaded with a delightful personality. The palliative atmosphere is ideal for a rejuvenating time. Ample natural light pouring in, the large cushy bed, sassy ceiling lamp and furnishings in tones of white & creme together make for a very elegant stance. The light colors make the space look bigger while the furry rug rings in a snuggly vibe. Did you notice the restrained decor? Truly aesthetic!

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Country style bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The bedside lamps offer a beautiful glow of comfortable illumination, imparting the perfect ambiance for some after dinner reading. Note the headboard- the rustic-looking wooden headboard, integrated with the bed, seems to re-use the door panels of an old closet. Charming details, no?

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Country style bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

From the subtle recess in the wall housing the visually sound decor to this relaxing window-side nook with an armchair,  no-frills finesse simply nails it.

Convenient, well-lit and spacious.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Country style dressing room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The bedroom leads to a narrow hallway with plentiful closet space with hangers, shelves & drawers, offering ample storage for all kinds of clothes and accessories. A big mirror on the wall helps in dressing up and also makes this space appear larger.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Country style dressing room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Though a narrow space, it is very practical with all the space, the mirror, proper lighting, cozy area rug and the handy laundry basket placed in a strategic location.

Kiddie zone worthy of a fairy tale.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Boys Bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The children's room with an uncomplicated singularity is a comfortable, original, fun space that looks straight out of a fable. The wooden flooring, blue walls, radiant ambiance and aesthetically rich functional elements of furnishing & decor are truly amazing. The lovely ceiling lamp adds to the generous natural light flooding in. The alluring bed with a frame shaped like a small house, the adorable study nook with white furniture, the cute playful details and the cozy bean bag complete the look for the perfect children's room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Boys Bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The glossy silhouette of clouds on the wall, the delicate pop-up shelving and the snug bean bag present some of the kiddie room detailing worth a dekko.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Boys Bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

The desk is ideal for your tot to scribble away, letting his/ her creative side take the center-stage. The large window bathes the space with daylight. Just look at that reclaimed pallet toy-box!

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Nursery/kid’s room
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Interesting wall decor and the beautiful wooden horse convey a kid's world full of innocent charm. Don't you agree?

8 home decor gift ideas
Which of these fabulous design ideas are you taking home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks