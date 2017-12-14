A family home bedecked with simplicity

The children's room with an uncomplicated singularity is a comfortable, original, fun space that looks straight out of a fable. The wooden flooring, blue walls, radiant ambiance and aesthetically rich functional elements of furnishing & decor are truly amazing. The lovely ceiling lamp adds to the generous natural light flooding in. The alluring bed with a frame shaped like a small house, the adorable study nook with white furniture, the cute playful details and the cozy bean bag complete the look for the perfect children's room.