5 awesome vacation homes to ring in the New Year

The holiday season is round the corner and we are already neck-deep in our vacation plans. Christmas & New Year holidays are the time when we unwind and relax with our loved ones, far from the mundane hustle-bustle. It is the most awaited time of the year when positivity & cheer fill the air. How about spending this wonderful time with your favorite people, cozying up in a house which offers absolute comfort in a singular style that stands out?

This homify story offers you 5 amazing vacation homes that convey a tasteful uniqueness and reflect the appealing craft of the professional experts. Located in different parts of the world, these holiday homes transport you into a fabulous world of architectural distinction and expose you to cultural marvels across the globe. Take a look, enjoy a vicarious high and who knows, you may end up celebrating this New Year in one of these!