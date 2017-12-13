5 awesome vacation homes to ring in the New Year

The holiday season is round the corner and we are already neck-deep in our vacation plans. Christmas & New Year holidays are the time when we unwind and relax with our loved ones, far from the mundane hustle-bustle. It is the most awaited time of the year when positivity & cheer fill the air. How about spending this wonderful time with your favorite people, cozying up in a house which offers absolute comfort in a singular style that stands out?
This homify story offers you 5 amazing vacation homes that convey a tasteful uniqueness and reflect the appealing craft of the professional experts. Located in different parts of the world, these holiday homes transport you into a fabulous world of architectural distinction and expose you to cultural marvels across the globe. Take a look, enjoy a vicarious high and who knows, you may end up celebrating this New Year in one of these!
This laid-back castle in Northern England stands proud since 1841, oozing classic elegance with Tudor paneling. Sprawling over 15 acres in a rural setting, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales & less than an hour from the center of the Lake District, this castle is now a family homestay with a relaxed & friendly ambiance. The regal exterior, gothic windows, turrets, battlements, stained glass and oak paneling are testimony to a glorious past. Inside, the stately grandeur, sumptuous suggestions of plush comfort and a splendid persona court the Victorian essence in a truly appealing manner to dish out generous warmth in this royal homestay.
What would it be like, to be able to let your hair down in the lap of nature… … with the melodious chirping of birds waking you up… simply rejuvenating, isn't it? This is exactly what out next vacation home is all about. A treehouse only a few minutes' drive from downtown Atlanta, Georgia, this home is truly a jewel hidden under the trees. Cozy, cool, romantic, and original, it is among the most sought after holiday homes. Located conveniently away from the city humdrum, this haven of natural repose offers serene tranquility with a contemporary design- the organic fiber bed in the double bedroom is equipped with wheels so that you can easily move your bed out into the balcony. Smart, eh?
This appealing homey beauty, sitting in the lap of stunning natural serenity, looks straight out of Hobbiton & offers a comfy, eco-friendly living. The exterior aspect is like the hut for the Hobbit from the Lord of the Rings. This “Underground Hygge,” in WA, USA is based upon the Danish philosophy which celebrates the fact that it has the key to happiness. One of its key elements is the snug warmth of your “own space”, wherein you can relax to your heart's content as you please. The idyllic character of the home- both on the interior as well as the exterior- along with the snug accents and fantastic views make it all the more perfect for an absolutely refreshing holiday experience. A real retreat, watsay?
The next holiday home takes you to the exquisite Santorini islands in Greece, a once in a lifetime paradise. This Sunset Cave House is a snug house clustered on the cliffs, offering spectacular panoramic sea views. Sitting pretty in one of the most scenic locations of the village of Oia in the Santorini island community, this charming dwelling boasts of a balcony that offers striking sea views. The white aspect of the house looks amazing in the backdrop of the blue sky. From a height of 150 meters above sea level, you can soak in the stunningly beautiful picture-perfect vistas. This lovely homestay simplistically lavishes all the contemporary comforts of a private home, with 5-star services like an outdoor Jacuzzi, to ensure an unforgettable holiday experience.
This last holiday home is a really smashing visual treat. Ostunia, Italy, based scenic Trullo is an abode replete with the rustic flair of stone. These architectural beauties, Trulli, are typical of the Italian region of Apulia, and are basically small round stone houses bearing a conical roof. Oozing a no-frills charm and often a hot favorite with northern European tourists, these Trulli have unique structures with sturdy sass of humble stone. The exterior aspect is simply stunning with the mere form of these dwellings attracting countless vacationers. The clear stone inside lends a luminous essence to the rooms. The warm modern touch of rusticity with cushy suggestions contributes to creating a welcoming boho-chic atmosphere inside.