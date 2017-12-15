A cozy house interior you will fall in love with its beige charms

Beige is the perfect color for a serene and soothing atmosphere, especially in living rooms where many people gather or work offices where you need to concentrate. Of course, you can also adopt the beige scheme in your bedroom and kitchen to produce a calm ambience. However, if the entire house is covered in one color, you might easily get sick and tired of it. So in order to complement its homogenous tone, you’ll have to incorporate some fun elements through decorating and furnishing. In this article, we will show you the interior of a family house designed in beige. Keep reading!
This interior we will be looking at is designed by JEZEWSKA & ZAKRAWACZ based in Poland. They have utilized the neutral colors to produce a sense of visual stability. The living room was decorated in beige, and furnitures were selected that follow the same color scheme. In addition, the staircase uses a darker shade, and the lightings reveal an aura of elegance. Are you now wondering what the bedroom and attic look like? Let’s not wait and take a look now!
The ground floor consists of the living room, kitchen and dining area, which are all spaces where the whole family uses together. In the front-most part of the room, architects have placed a couch under the same beige tone as its surroundings. The modern design of the living room conveys a bright and calm atmosphere.
In relatively small houses, it is more ideal to distinguish separate areas through the use of furnitures rather than solid walls. Another method is to adopt different flooring materials or patterns to subtly divide each area. Similarly, the house here has utilized the staircase in the middle as a form of segregation between the living room and kitchen. Such design allows you to divide two areas while maintaining a sense of openness.
The kitchen consists of a sink and cabinet attached to one side of the wall, allowing more space to be used for other purposes. Below the sink and in the cabinet above, you can also neatly store your kitchenware within those shelves. As for the fridge and oven, designers have adopted a built-in style to enhance the kitchen’s practicality.
As mentioned above, the staircase is used to separate the living area from the kitchen. Connecting the main area to the attic, the stairs are constructed with thick wooden pieces to give the house some natural textures. On the other hand, it also provides contrast to the rest of the beige interior.
The staircase is completed with an architectural modern touch. The metal handles balance well with the wooden steps, and add a more sophisticated sense to its entire design.
The dining area, which is located right next to the stairs overlooking the living room, is furnished with an Irish coast dining table which is perfect for families to gather for a meal. In addition, the eye-catching golden pendant lamp enhances the elegance and modernity in the area. It will definitely help stimulate your appetite!
These striped wallpapers, again following the beige color scheme, create a rich sense of space in the area. Even when you decorate the house with a homogeneous theme, you can avoid monotony by adding decorations with fun elements in them, like the painting in the dining room behind!
Most often, the attic is used for storing junk. But if you wish to make the most out of your home, you can transform this tiny storage space into a nice cozy bedroom. The floor is covered with dark purple carpets to create a rather sensual atmosphere. The walls and ceilings, unlike what we’ve seen on the ground floor, are finished in heavy tones. In contrast to the bright beige theme, this modern bedroom is the definition of a reverse charm.
The reverse charm of the bedroom is like a new living experience. In between the attic and the common area, the staircase is therefore like a passage where you transition yourself into another world.
The bathroom is located right under one side of the roof. Its chic design will definitely catch your attention. With natural light entering through the roof, the white sink and toilet are a refreshing sight among the dark-colored walls and floorings.