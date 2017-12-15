A cozy house interior you will fall in love with its beige charms

Beige is the perfect color for a serene and soothing atmosphere, especially in living rooms where many people gather or work offices where you need to concentrate. Of course, you can also adopt the beige scheme in your bedroom and kitchen to produce a calm ambience. However, if the entire house is covered in one color, you might easily get sick and tired of it. So in order to complement its homogenous tone, you’ll have to incorporate some fun elements through decorating and furnishing. In this article, we will show you the interior of a family house designed in beige. Keep reading!

This interior we will be looking at is designed by JEZEWSKA & ZAKRAWACZ based in Poland. They have utilized the neutral colors to produce a sense of visual stability. The living room was decorated in beige, and furnitures were selected that follow the same color scheme. In addition, the staircase uses a darker shade, and the lightings reveal an aura of elegance. Are you now wondering what the bedroom and attic look like? Let’s not wait and take a look now!