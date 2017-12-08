7 amazing ways to prevent shower spillage!

For the ultimate in modern bathrooms, why not just do away with the shower screens altogether? If you Design your space to work as a wetroom, it won't matter that you gat water all over the floor, as it will drain away quickly. Maybe instead of asking what to put in the shower so that no water escapes, we should just let it run free!

For a little more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: Accessorizing your bathroom the right way.