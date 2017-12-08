Your browser is out-of-date.

7 amazing ways to prevent shower spillage!

Box doccia curvi, SILVERPLAT
If you've been diligent in your efforts to craft a beautiful and modern bathroom, we think you might have already tackled the issue of how to prevent water spraying out of your shower and onto the floor. If, however, that is the last piece of the puzzle that yo need to try and figure out and you haven't been able to come up with anything that your chosen bathroom designer can get behind, we think we have some amazing options for you to consider, right here! Don't get caught in the trap of believing that a functional installation can't be a really eye-catching and pretty finishing touch too, as we're about to show you some shower screens that have a charm all of their own!

1. A curved glass screen.

Box doccia curvi, SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT

SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT
SILVERPLAT

For those of you that love a minimal and stylish bathroom design, how about a gorgeous curved glass shower screen? In terms of ideas for not letting the water out of the shower, the simplicity is what makes this so special and stunning.

2. Glass plus privacy.

Virtual set Box doccia, studioviro
studioviro

studioviro
studioviro
studioviro

If you love the idea of a glass screen but know that you like a but more privacy, how about this as the PERFECT compromise? Everything you want covered will be, but without shutting out all the light in the space. Solutions for not getting the water out of the shower never looked so good!

3. Plastic works well.

Минималистичный интерьер с яркой детской, Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio
Tatiana Zaitseva Design Studio

Glass is great but can be costly, so a plastic screen, designed to mimic the look and style of glass is a terrific option. Plus, you can enjoy something really unusual in shape, if you need to account for a more bespoke installation. 

4. Folding doors add a little luxury.

Casa en Comarca Rio Aranda, Artemark Global
Artemark Global

Artemark Global
Artemark Global
Artemark Global

We are obsessed with how chic and high-end these folding doors look! We're so used to seeing shower screens that you simply step around that these doors really do look like something you'd find outside a 5* hotel's steam room!

5. A standard curtain is a classic.

Casa Santa Fe, Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui
Cenquizqui

You know why classic fabric shower curtains are so fantastic? Because they are ideal alternatives to the shower screens that can mould to any opening or recess and are available in the most incredible array of styles. They really answer the question of how to make an economic bathroom screen!

6. Use the walls.

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

We actually love the idea of using a wall as a solid shower screen, instead of a movable panel. It creates such a built-in look and feels cozy too! It also opens up lots of potential for extra inset shelving.

7. Why have anything at all?

Travertine bath in Michael Bay home in Los Angeles Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano

Travertine bath in Michael Bay home in Los Angeles

Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano
Pietre di Rapolano

For the ultimate in modern bathrooms, why not just do away with the shower screens altogether? If you Design your space to work as a wetroom, it won't matter that you gat water all over the floor, as it will drain away quickly. Maybe instead of asking what to put in the shower so that no water escapes, we should just let it run free!

For a little more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this article: Accessorizing your bathroom the right way.

