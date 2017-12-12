Cozy apartment shines in neutral tones & a natural flair

Taipei based Chinese experts have lent their designer touch to a beautiful minimalist-style apartment that features in our homify story today. Armed with a smart functional design, a soothing neutral color palette, well-lit spaces and a homey ambiance, this snug home blends cozy comfort with a jazzy contemporary essence- exactly what we are looking for in our hectic everyday life. Come with us for a sneak peek!
This open-plan living room is the central space with an elegant interplay of neutral colors. The large floor to ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, brightening up the entire room. The vapor curtains do not hinder light, rather they give the room a pleasing coziness. The light-hued floor adds to the cozy atmosphere in the room and makes for a nice base for the darker toned features. As you have already noticed, the living room integrates the lounge, dining area and kitchen together- almost a standard in modern-day apartments. Just look at the dark gray area rug! The cushy couch extends a warm invite for a leisurely time.
Overall, it is a truly cozy and pleasant place to relax. Small practical accessories & decor elements complete the look.
The kitchen, though integrated into the living room, is a tad visually separated from the rest of the room. This demarcation is by the wrought-iron element with clear glass panes, right behind the couch. So you can see that the functional spaces are indeed separated, but the transitions remain appealingly fluid. The simultaneous presence of simplicity and panache are visibly evident here, no?
The beautiful contemporary kitchen exemplifies the perfect combination of very modern appliances like the large stainless steel refrigerator and rustic woody fronts that ring in the natural ambiance.
This dining area is small yet adequate to cater to the dining needs in a sumptuous way. Located between the kitchen and the lounge, this uncomplicated wooden dining set with glass-top dining table & lime-green upholstered chairs offers a snug little nook to enjoy delectable meals together with the loved ones.
Looking at the stairway space, you can see that it is wide enough for 2 persons to climb up or down side-by-side comfortably. Design and utility go hand in hand here with the space below doubling up as storage/ display space bearing closed & open cabinet/ shelves, alongside other practical purposes (not visible here). Note the open glass shelves for display on the stair landing & the voguish lampshade. The honeycomb mirror is anything but boring.
The bedroom is loaded with the dapper elegance of neutral colors adding amply to the restful essence. The gray accent wall to the left conveys a no-frills sophisticated look. Comfy bedding, clever lighting and warm flooring invite you to relax completely. It is a good idea to make the decor pieces lean against the wall above the headboard- the wall is not damaged and you can add new pictures/ art pieces or simply decorate differently as you please.
We end our tour with this teen bedroom which in this apartment, serves as a music room. Luminous, comfy, graceful and welcoming with muted tones, this room is ideal for those relaxed evenings when your musically endowed loved one enthralls your senses with sweet melodies as you sip on your choicest beverage. All this, while lazing in the cushy ambiance with greens injecting a natural freshness… ..ah what a picture of repose!
This wonderful dwelling again brings home the fact that neutral hues impart an earthy, natural character to living spaces, that in itself is a homey promise of stylish sanctum. Isn't it?