Cozy apartment shines in neutral tones & a natural flair

This open-plan living room is the central space with an elegant interplay of neutral colors. The large floor to ceiling windows let in plenty of natural light, brightening up the entire room. The vapor curtains do not hinder light, rather they give the room a pleasing coziness. The light-hued floor adds to the cozy atmosphere in the room and makes for a nice base for the darker toned features. As you have already noticed, the living room integrates the lounge, dining area and kitchen together- almost a standard in modern-day apartments. Just look at the dark gray area rug! The cushy couch extends a warm invite for a leisurely time.

Overall, it is a truly cozy and pleasant place to relax. Small practical accessories & decor elements complete the look.