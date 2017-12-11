6 morning rituals to start your day right

None of us needs any professional experts to tell us that a grumpy morning mood spoils the rest of the day as well, with the negativity spilling onto our workplace composure & ruining it. For the most of us, the alarm clock is the satanic messenger that jolts us out of the sweet slumber and throws us back into the daily humdrum. And so, more often than not, we wake up grouchy, cursing the humble alarm, reluctantly putting ourselves through the mundane drill yet again. And this is where today’s homify story steps in!

This homify article enlists 6 simple morning rituals that together go a long way in getting rid of the negative feeling & fighting the morning blues to ring in positive vibes and kick-start a brand new day. Join us as we walk through 6 simple yet easy & effective morning practices that hold an assured promise of giving your day a positive start. Here we go!