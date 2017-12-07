Brick barbecue building: a step-by-step guide

Have you ever been in someone else's perfectly coiffed garden, complete with a fancy Mediterranean grill, and wondered how to build a barbecue? Well we have, which is why we looked into it and have created a simple to follow guide for building your very own professional-looking brick grilling station that will be a worthy focal point in your garden. We don;t think you're going to need to call in professional builders for support with this project, so come and take a look at how to get the most gorgeous grill, because it's time to build a barbecue people!
Before you do anything, you need to make sure that you've poured a flat,smooth and large concrete slab that will provide a stable foundation for your brick barbecue. Obviously, you'll need an idea of how large your design is going to be, so you can properly account for it.
Before you really worry about how to build a barbecue, think about how to design on! We always recommend simple graph paper and a pencil, so you can get a better feel for the scale of your finished build. It might be worth taking a trip to your local DIY store at this point too, for a better idea of what materials to use.
When it comes to how to build a barbecue with bricks, don't get too hung up on how perfect your masonry skills are, ok? The idea behind these stylish designs is that they are meant to look a little rustic and imperfect, so start slow and go one layer at a time,making sure that your mortar is mixed thoroughly. We recommend building until you reach the proposed grill height and then letting what you've done so far set properly.
With the lower part of your barbecue all finished up and set, you can turn your attention to the all important grilling area, where the fire is going to be the star of the show. This is when you want to double check that you've measured everything properly, to make sure grates and ash trays will fit. When you're sure, away you go.
When your barbecue is completed, the first thing you want to do is install your grates and light a small fire. It's vital that you know if your flue is getting the right amount of draw before you risk cooking under it for an extended period of time. If you have multiple cooking stations, test them all!
If everything's working as it should, you can go ahead and finish up by adding some accessories and tools. Cast iron doors are a brilliant touch that will give a professional look, but don't overlook the stainless steel cooking trays too! remember that your project will probably inspire other people do try their own!
