Ditch the traditional Bunk Beds for these 10 fresh ideas!

Bunk beds! The most fun sleepover or shared young sibling bedroom furniture in the world, but there are some really spectacular designs being showcased right now that you might not know about yet! Seriously, when you see the 10 creations that we've selected for you today, you'll either be straight in the internet to find yourself a local carpenter that can recreate them, or you're going to be signing up to night school so that you can make them yourself! Let's take a look and get suitably inspired, shall we?
For studious kids, this bunk bed is a terrific design, as it has been created to house a simple yet effective small home office space that is perfect for homework completion! We love the way the lower bunk can be used as a daybed too. What a self-contained set-up!
So cute! A secluded little snug underneath the main bed is a great touch and offers the option to transform the space only as and when an extra sleeping zone is needed. Now that's just good sense!
You can't deny that this is a seriously cool and enviable space, which is why we know that teens would LOVE it. The beds look super comfortable, but more than that, the integrated desk brings an extra level of functionality too. The neutral color is a great diversion from the usual primary brights that young people's rooms often feature too.
There's a natural beauty that resonates in any minimalist and built-in bedroom, but these bunk beds are something else! Seriously, we wouldn't be mad about sleeping in these as adults, so it's a fantastic option for a guest room as well.
In a rustic room, complete with gorgeous stone walls, the simplicity of these bunk beds offers a lovely contrast. The finished hybrid of contemporary minimalism with traditional materials works so well and creates a stylish hostel style of look!
What's better than bunk beds?Bunk beds that can house three people a-piece! Ideal for perpetually growing families or just small homes that really need to cater to a lot of people, we think the sliding extra bed design here is inspired! The central stairs create a fun little landing area too!
The cantilevered design of these bunks lead to an incredible floating aesthetic that really works well with the wood-clad walls here. White and wood never fails to look good, but the understated and sleek finishes here, especially the integrated steps, have us going crazy!
Bunk beds are meant to be fun, as well as a solution for small bedroom spaces, but that doesn't mean that you can't inject a little fun, does it? Combining the best elements of both a treehouse and a bunk bed, this is an amazing way to make bedtime a little more fun. Oh and hello! Is that a slide??
Isn't this an inspired way to make better use of a disused corner? By installing a mezzanine platform, there is a natural recess underneath for a second bed, but it's the way the stairs have been turned into shelving that really excites us! This is multifunctional design at its best!
Finally, can we all just sink down and admire this amazing bedroom? Two inset beds and a high-level platform all come together perfectly to create the ultimate in shared bedrooms. Seriously, we wish we had more siblings, so we could all live here together!
