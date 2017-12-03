Your browser is out-of-date.

Show us Your Christmas Decoration for a Chance to Get Featured!

It's winter and it's dark, but it's also one of our best times of the year! It's the time for that holiday spirit and of course—the Christmas decoration! The lights, the scents, the sparkles, and the spirit—if you agree with us, then you're exactly who we are looking for!

From flashing reindeer sleighs to home-made Christmas tree ornaments, we want to see what YOU can do! Show us what you're doing to give your home that ultimate Christmas feel. The most creative and coolest Christmas decoration ideas will be presented on our social media channels on December 15, 2017. 

We think your creativity deserves a little bit more stardom, so all you have to do is take two small steps:

1. Download the free homify app on your smartphone

You can find the homify app in the App Store or in Google Play

2. Create your Ideabook, upload your photos and inspire the community

No smartphone? No problem. All you have to do is open your homify profile and upload a photo from your computer to an ideabook. 

We're looking forward to all your Christmas decoration!

The world could use a bit more of that holiday spirit, so upload your photos by DECEMBER 15, 2017 to the homify app and share your Christmas spirit with your very own homify community.

