Getting to grips with sliding doors

Check out the sliding doors in this bedroom! We used to think that these types of doors were only really good for small homes or rooms that were a little cramped, but we are fast learning that they add charm and style to EVERY space! We love the idea of a stealthy sliding door concealing a swish ensuite bathroom in our bedrooms! Wouldn't that be heaven?

