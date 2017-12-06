Getting to grips with sliding doors

With a sliding door, rooms always feel larger, more contemporary and just that little bit sleeker, don't you find? Obviously, carpenters that specialise in creating beautiful doors are going to extol the virtues of these stylish and and useful home additions, but we don't think they are being too biased, as they truly are terrific to look at, easy to use and perfect for maximizing interior space, which means there isn't a home they can't work in! We love the fact that there isn't a single room that they don;t look great in, despite you maybe assuming that they are best in more contemporary and minimal kitchens, but let us prove it to you now. Come and see why you need sliding doors in your home!
We've tried to think what the drawbacks of sliding doors can be but we are coming up a little blank, if we're honest. Let's focus on the upsides instead, shall we? Chief amongst them is how little space they require in a room, as they don;t pivot inwards. So great for smaller homes.
For smooth and satisfying connections between spaces, you really can't beat a sliding door. The motion of opening them just lends itself to such a sense of ceremony and when they're closed, they look extraordinarily cool. We love this trend of embracing sliding or folding doors
There are a few different styles of sliding doors, with some needing a rail on the wall to run along and others, as we see here, aligning with a pocket design. These inset doors are really taking iff in terms of architectural popularity right now and more and more, we're seeing fashion-forward New York interior designers showcasing them, which means that everyone else is copying the look!
We think that sliding kitchen doors and sliding bathroom doors make perfect sense, as these are generally the smaller rooms in your home and need to be as uncluttered as possible, plus, whatever size of doorway you have, you can get a pocket door to match! Inset handles really help too!
If you're thinking that a solid wood sliding door isn't quite what you want for your home, don't discount the style altogether, as your doors can be crafted from a myriad of different materials. From frosted glass through to Japanese paper doors, anything goes when it comes to sliding doors.
Check out the sliding doors in this bedroom! We used to think that these types of doors were only really good for small homes or rooms that were a little cramped, but we are fast learning that they add charm and style to EVERY space! We love the idea of a stealthy sliding door concealing a swish ensuite bathroom in our bedrooms! Wouldn't that be heaven?
