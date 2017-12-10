Best of 2017: Our top 5 articles on tips for the home

Home decoration is among the trickiest tasks and it being subjective, one person's visual treat might well be another one's eyesore. However, there are certain tacit rules of home decor that need to be followed religiously, lest you should end up with a garish assortment of disagreeable spaces. This wonderful article deals with one of the key aspects of home decor- crossing the fine line between trendy & catastrophic and falling under the latter. Oftentimes, our tastes & the actually befitting decoration do not coincide, but we still decide to go ahead with our choice of color palette & decoration which results in a disastrous interior decor that makes visitors cringe. Be it the overdose of a single shade, loud fussy details, too much furniture in too many clashing colors, imaginative decor gone overboard, animal skin rugs or simply designs/ patterns that overwhelm the room they are supposed to bedeck, decor mistakes can horribly dis-balance the overall look of the house and make it an unsightly wreck. This article brings to you 24 of the worst decor mistakes that you should steer clear of, as you embark on a beautification journey for your cozy abode. Really useful!