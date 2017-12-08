10 original DIY furniture ideas: simple and practical!

This homify story brings to you 10 ingenious DIY furniture ideas that are easy on the pocket and impart that novel, jazzy look to the home spaces- living room, bedroom, conservatory, dining area, etc. Be it any style of design, DIY furniture ideas can be conveniently customized to match it. Simple, innovative and extremely practical, these ideas will add a personal charm to your home, facilitating the use of recycled/ reclaimed and salvaged materials. This is largely eco-friendly as well, considering that wood is the most commonly used raw material.

For this DIY, you do not need any pricey experts. All you need is your creative side, some inexpensive raw material and some paint/ accessories to pimp up the piece of furniture as per your choice… .and you are ready to cause your visitors some really serious home envy. Easy breezy?

Let’s have a closer look!