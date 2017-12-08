Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 original DIY furniture ideas: simple and practical!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
homify
Loading admin actions …

This homify story brings to you 10 ingenious DIY furniture ideas that are easy on the pocket and impart that novel, jazzy look to the home spaces- living room, bedroom, conservatory, dining area, etc. Be it any style of design, DIY furniture ideas can be conveniently customized to match it. Simple, innovative and extremely practical, these ideas will add a personal charm to your home, facilitating the use of recycled/ reclaimed and salvaged materials. This is largely eco-friendly as well, considering that wood is the most commonly used raw material.

For this DIY, you do not need any pricey experts. All you need is your creative side, some inexpensive raw material and some paint/ accessories to pimp up the piece of furniture as per your choice… .and you are ready to cause your visitors some really serious home envy. Easy breezy?

Let’s have a closer look!

1. Sofa made of wooden pallets- just add a coat of paint, a cushy mattress & some cushions.

homify Patios & Decks
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A pallet coffee-table- a little bit of varnish, a glass-top if you please, and wheels for easy mobility.

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Living room
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

3. Comfy lounge chairs from palletware- personal touch with plush pillows for warm coziness.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

​4. Small bedside tables from old fruit boxes- boxes simply nailed together & repainted for vibrant utility.

elektryzujące wnętrze, Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom Modern Bedroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom
Pracownia Architektury Wnętrz Decoroom

5. Whole bed out of pallets- just throw in a simple bedding & a couple of soft pillows.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Wooden pallet shelving- dismantled for recycling as open shelf to display greens.

Wandboard Europaletten Irekholzart, IrekHolzArt IrekHolzArt Living roomShelves Wood White
IrekHolzArt

IrekHolzArt
IrekHolzArt
IrekHolzArt

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Salvaged light brown & while lacquered wooden pallets for unusual breakfast table- rustic match for modern chairs.

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
La maison

La maison
La maison
La maison

8. Old fruit-box for accessory storage- upcycled functionality on wheels!

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
ECOdECO Mobiliario

ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario
ECOdECO Mobiliario

9. Pallet workstation for home-office—uncomplicated lacquered practicality with added table-top & flexibility of movement.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Old, disused fruit-crates for TV stand- just painted & nailed together as an open cabinet with horizontal shelving.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify
Classic charm adorns modern style in this elegant home
Which of these are going to sit in your cozy home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks