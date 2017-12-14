7 floral designs that will refine your interior

Breaking stereotypes and prejudice is harder than you think. Sometimes when you dislike a specific item, you just dislike it. There is no particular reason to explain why.
The stereotype we’ll be trying to break today is “floral” patterns. Since a lot of people incorporate floral designs into their interior, you might assume that they’re just another common trend everyone follows. So if you are now hesitating whether to “follow the trend” or do something else creative, we hope this article will give you some insights. Let’s take a look at some floral wallpapers that will guarantee you a refined interior!
The bigger the size of the flower, the more old-fashioned and burdensome it may seem. It is indeed a challenge to boldly fill the walls entirely with large floral patterns. But what do you think of the one in the photo above? Not too bad, right? The pastel color certainly makes it look less submissive and intimidating. The soft saturation of colors convey a rather sophisticated, feminine and warm feeling, which mixes naturally well with the wooden textures in the room.
The above interior is designed by London interior company, PIXERS.
If the colors of flowers seem to overwhelming, how about applying one with no colors at all? The monochrome wallpaper avoids the use of colors yet picks up the details of the floral patterns. It gives you the impression that the sketches were made directly to the wall. The chic black lines produce a nice, sophisticated and modern vibe. In addition, green plants are included to contrast the rather colorless interior, giving the room more vitality and a touch of warmth.
If you dislike having refined lines on your walls, you can go for abstraction instead. Created by BN INTERNATIONAL from the Netherlands, the faint, bright, abstract patterns might be a nice alternative for those who want a rather artistic, soft and elegant design.
It is good to fill the entire wall with floral patterns, but it might even be better if you utilize minimal parts to create a stronger point of interest. Like the one shown above, the vibrant orange flower complements beautifully to the remaining neutral tones on the wall. It allows you to adopt your favorite color without overshadowing the rest of the house.
The above is designed by Korean paint and wallpaper company, U2.
Interior that makes you feel like you are surrounded by large wild plants is gaining popularity. Known as botanical interior, you might want to consider wallpapers that consist of boldly large plants and flowers. It is important to note the various use of colors on the wall, however. We highly recommend you to select furnitures of calm neutral tones and small decorations to fill up the remaining space.
If you wish to neither occupy the whole wall nor give it a point of focus, try decorating it like the one in the photo above! Flowers and leaves are painted only at the top of the wall close to its ceiling. It looks calm and gives you the impression of a cozy cafe. Behind those floral designs, the background of the wall is painted with soft tones and faint patterns, so it is interesting to see the rhythm flow and transition as a whole.
Showcased at Italian architectural company, MELANIA DE MASI ARCHITETTO, this interior follows a classic theme while still paying attention to its floral elements. The walls are painted with colors of low saturation. The atmosphere is very calm, luxurious and unique.