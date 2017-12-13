10 plants that are perfect for your living room

If there is no room to include plants on the floor or table but you still wish to make a difference in your living room, try hanging plants from the ceiling! This type of gardening technique has recently garnered attention among interior designers as it blends exceptionally well with Scandinavian styles. The minimalist furnitures and indoor garden harmonize with each other and bring out the distinctive character of the room. Hanging plants do not require the use of soils either. They are a kind of ‘tillandsia’, also known as sky plant, which grow by absorbing nutrients from moist and dust in the air through their fine stems.