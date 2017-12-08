Classic charm adorns modern style in this elegant home

The most popular & successful home designs are often the ones that do not just stick to a certain trend or a specific style, but rather make the most of inspiration from different eras & looks, blending the tried & tested with the contemporarily in vogue to create a designer masterpiece replete with practical finesse. This is exactly what we are going to talk about, today at homify. A stylish modern home by San Francisco based experts from Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc, this comfy dwelling is definitely worth a dekko. Here classic elegance meets modern design for a harmonious, welcoming overall picture which convinces one & all along the line.

Excited? Have a peek!