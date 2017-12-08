Classic charm adorns modern style in this elegant home

The most popular & successful home designs are often the ones that do not just stick to a certain trend or a specific style, but rather make the most of inspiration from different eras & looks, blending the tried & tested with the contemporarily in vogue to create a designer masterpiece replete with practical finesse. This is exactly what we are going to talk about, today at homify. A stylish modern home by San Francisco based experts from Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc, this comfy dwelling is definitely worth a dekko. Here classic elegance meets modern design for a harmonious, welcoming overall picture which convinces one & all along the line.
Excited? Have a peek!
Generally the living room talks about the style of the entire dwelling and gives us a taste of what awaits us in the other rooms. This one represents the perfect mix of classic & modern elegance, modish design, absolute snugness, sophisticated accents, and a chic, feel-good ambiance. The color palette is tastefully neutral, based on tones of gray, white & muted brown-beige shades; the shapes remain rather simplistic & reduced. Materials like velvet, linen, wood & leather ring in a cozy feel while selected accessories such as the wall painting above the fireplace & the noble flair of the orchids convey the old-world elegance.
The reading area by the corner window offers an ideal space for some
me time—contemplate as you laze with a hot cuppa, enjoy your favorite reads or simply relax with palliative outside views. Bright, refreshing and homey, this cozy corner invites you to linger by the warmth of the fireplace next to the classic leather wing chair. What a picture of repose!
This kitchen boasts of a clear design that is well-tried & thoroughly modern with lots of stainless steel, contemporary gray suggestions and a totally modular character. There is ample storage space in the generous cabinetry, and also plenty of convenient work space available as countertops.
The staircase basks in the timeless glory of the contrasting combo of black & white. It makes a super modern impression of style. This area receives plentiful natural light through large skylights, and the modern art pieces make for fetching wall decor. The staircase itself is made of high-quality real wood, grounding the look and giving it a natural, warm character.
The inviting dining area is also very swish and up-to-date; it looks extremely elegant & plush with its dark gray & brown tones. The cushy leather chairs and the round wooden dining table bring a more classic touch into play. The generous glazed fronts flood the entire room with light, enhancing the delectability of moreish goodies.