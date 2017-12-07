15 great ideas to make small homes look bigger!

These days with the increasing paucity of space, professional home experts are faced with the tricky task of imparting proper functionality within the limited space. Architectural boundaries oftentimes make it a challenge for interior architects, interior designers and room decorators to strike a tasteful balance between honoring the client’s wish and responding appropriately to the dictates of the available space. Such scenarios present a true test of creativity for the home professionals; the choice of furniture, furnishings & decor is the key to accommodating everything within the limited dimensions without making the space look cluttered.

A little bit of out-of-the-box thinking can make small spaces look bigger, with varied practicalities thoughtfully included within the restricted dimensions. And this is exactly what this homify article is all about. Here are 15 smart ideas for combining style & functionality, making smart use of environments, and striking an appealing balance between decor & comfort, with the desirably alluring result that defies the size of small homes. Take a look & be inspired!