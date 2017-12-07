Your browser is out-of-date.

15 great ideas to make small homes look bigger!

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design
These days with the increasing paucity of space, professional home experts are faced with the tricky task of imparting proper functionality within the limited space. Architectural boundaries oftentimes make it a challenge for interior architects, interior designers and room decorators to strike a tasteful balance between honoring the client’s wish and responding appropriately to the dictates of the available space. Such scenarios present a true test of creativity for the home professionals; the choice of furniture, furnishings & decor is the key to accommodating everything within the limited dimensions without making the space look cluttered.  

A little bit of out-of-the-box thinking can make small spaces look bigger, with varied practicalities thoughtfully included within the restricted dimensions. And this is exactly what this homify article is all about. Here are 15 smart ideas for combining style & functionality, making smart use of environments, and striking an appealing balance between decor & comfort, with the desirably alluring result that defies the size of small homes. Take a look & be inspired!

1. Sliding doors- fluid connections between different environments sans hogging walkable space.

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Whole-wall shelving for optimally maximizing walls.

homify Modern Living Room
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. How about this mini home-office utilizing the space under the stairs?

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

4. Cash in on the balcony for a cozy lounging nook.

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

5. Expansive glass windows- amply bright & airy interiors make the home appear bigger.

VIMOB by COLECTIVO CREATIVO , COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO
COLECTIVO CREATIVO

6. Don't underestimate the basement, every available corner matters!

LSC, a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l—alexandre loureiro arquitectos

a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l—alexandre loureiro arquitectos
a*l - alexandre loureiro arquitectos

7. Exploit the open-plan configuration to switch environments functionally.

villa 2 - Orta Nova (FG), Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece

Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece
Studio di Architettura e Design Giovanni Scopece

8. Multifunctional spaces- versatility is in vogue!

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

9. Tap into the bedroom space- built-in wall niche with shelves as the nightstand AND headboard.

2-pokojowy apartamencik, Perfect Space
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

10. Kitchen & lounging area integrated- different practicalities in a single space, though demarcated visually.

Apartamento Expresso 2222, Studio MAR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Studio MAR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Studio MAR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Studio MAR Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Studio MAR Arquitetura e Urbanismo

11. Employ a small bathtub to maintain stylish practicality in a small bathroom.

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

12. Exploit the bright essence of white for furnishings, walls & ceilings- simple, natural & effective.

homify Kitchen Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Multipurpose elements like this retractable bed can be transformed as per need of usage.

Duas camas ocultas , GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor

GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor
GenesisDecor

14. Making use of transparent materials like glass- reflective ability creates an illusion of a larger space.

Moradia travessa Clube dos Caçadores -Gondomar-lote1 , Albertina Oliveira-Arquitetura Unipessoal Lda
Albertina Oliveira-Arquitetura Unipessoal Lda

Albertina Oliveira-Arquitetura Unipessoal Lda
Albertina Oliveira-Arquitetura Unipessoal Lda
Albertina Oliveira-Arquitetura Unipessoal Lda

15. Go for utilitarian novelty- this staircase doubles up as an innovative storage-cum-display cabinet; note the attached work-station!

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer

Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Studio Mieke Meijer
Which of these smart ideas did you find the best suited for your snug pad?

