A single detached house with an ingenious lighting concept

When designing an interior, it is not only about choosing the right furniture, decorations, materials or colors. There is much more to consider like the lightings and functionality of the house. In this single detached house we will be looking into, lighting designer LichtJa has skillfully adopted an ingenious lighting design that optimally matches the living styles and furnishing concepts. Let’s find out how it’s done!
The living room is decorated with light natural wooden floorings, complemented by white walls that are accented with a delicate touch of gray. The catch of attention is the fireplace in the center of the room, promising a cozy atmosphere during cold seasons. The entire living area is lightened up by the subtle ceiling lights that are dimmable to appropriate brightness. They provide nice basic lighting while on the other hand, can be used as atmospheric backlights for various occasions.
The dining area connects to and extends from the living room. It is flooded with plenty of natural light thanks to its surrounding windows and double-wing glass door to the balcony. Three simple yet elegant lights made from the finest China Bone Prozellan are used to give the dining table a center of spotlight. Again, their brightness and height can be adjusted for different purposes.
A good open floor plan requires smooth transitions between each functional area while maintaining its flow and sense of space. In this apartment, the boundary between the living room and the kitchen is segregated by a countertop with two lamps hanging straight above. The dispersion of light helps accentuate a smooth transition between the two areas.
In addition to the pendant lights, the small kitchen counter is illuminated with additional brightness from the embedded ceiling lightings.
The kitchen is designed with a warm natural wooden flooring, matched by patterned tiles and complemented with the neutral wall that subtly changes between tones of white and gray. The area is overall furnished with white elements that are contrasted by the chic, black countertops to underline the modernity of the house.